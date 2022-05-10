“Could be a smart time” – Brighton set sights on influential Middlesbrough player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brighton & Hove Albion are interested in a summer move for Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Marcus Tavernier, as per a FLW exclusive.

The report states that current Premier League sides Southampton and Wolves are also in pursuit, whilst Bournemouth, who have secured promotion to England’s top flight, are also in the running.

Scoring five goals and five assists in 44 Championship outings this season, Tavernier has predominantly featured in an attacking midfield role under Chris Wilder but has also been deployed as a left wing-back.

Tavernier has featured over 150 times for Boro since his 2017 debut, an EFL Cup victory versus Scunthorpe United.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Brighton’s interest in the 23-year-old…

Carla Devine

Marcus Tavernier has done well for Middlesbrough this season scoring five goals and assisting five times in 41 appearances this season.

Tavernier has been a key part of Chris Wilder’s team this season and considering they have come just short of the play-offs this season, the player may well want the opportunity to push higher up the leagues.

The 23-year-old would likely adapt well to the move up to the Premier League but given his age he would probably be looking at slightly less playing time than he’s had at Middlesbrough this season.

It may be a great move for the young player but similarly if he did end up spending another season in the Championship, he will no doubt have another great season and build off that.

Alfie Burns

Tavernier has been excellent for Middlesbrough this season and it’s safe to say he looks primed for a Premier League opportunity now.

He’s proved versatile with the positions that he can play, which is always useful, whilst the productivity of his performances doesn’t seem to dip whether he’s central of out wide.

In terms of a move to Brighton, there doesn’t feel too many better suited clubs to help him make the transition into the top-flight.

Graham Potter is a manager that has a lot of faith in young players out of the Championship, whilst his style of play would suit Tavernier as well.

Brighton have proved to be a really well established Premier League club now and feel the perfect environment for players stepping up out of the Championship.

If the clubs can strike an agreement, you can see why it might tempt the player.

Ned Holmes

Marcus Tavernier has certainly had an impressive season for Middlesbrough but I can’t say I’m convinced he’s ready for the Premier League just yet.

I do think he will be at that level at some point and with that in mind, now could be a smart time to move for the 23-year-old but patience will be needed.

There’s a lot to like about Tavernier and his technical skills make him an obvious candidate to succeed under a coach like Graham Potter but, for me, he’s not ready to have a significant impact in the top flight just yet.

That said, as he’s entering the final 12 months of his contract this summer could be a good time to move for him – particularly if the other Premier League sides interested are hesitant.

A good signing looking long-term? Probably. Ready for the Premier League now? No.