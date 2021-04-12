‘Could be a smart signing’ – Blackburn join Rangers in transfer hunt for 12-goal ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Blackburn Rovers are keeping an eye on Morecambe forward Carlos Mendes Gomes, according to the Sunday Mirror (11/04, page 68).

Mendes Gomes – who came through the ranks at Atletico Madrid – has scored 12 goals in 38 appearances in League Two this season.

His goals have helped fire Morecambe towards a play-off spot, but they risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of this season.

Rangers have been linked with Mendes Gomes, as per the Scottish Sun, but the Sunday Mirror (11/04, page 68) claim that Blackburn Rovers are among the Championship sides tracking him.

Here, we discuss Rovers’ reported interest in the 22-year-old…

Ned Holmes

I absolutely love this potential signing from Blackburn.

With Adam Armstrong linked away and Harvey Elliott set to return to Liverpool, Rovers look set to be without a fair bit of attacking talent next term and that is clearly something they need to address.

Signing Mendes Gomes would help them do that. The winger still has a lot to learn as a player but he’s exciting to watch and there’s so much to like about him.

His goal haul this term has shown there’s more to his game than just pace, direct running and moments of magic.

A move to Ewood Park and the Championship could be a fantastic next step, he’d certainly be a player I’d be looking out for!

Chris Thorpe

I think this would be a very smart addition for Rovers to make as Gomes is unlikely to cost a lot.

With Bradley Dack set to be sidelined for the foreseeable future, we could well see Mowbray dipping into the market for a new number 10.

It’s a position that the Morecambe man can occupy but he is most comfortable on the left hand side.

He gets goals from midfield and offers a more dynamic option than some of the other players that Blackburn possess in that area of the field.

Jacob Potter

This could be a smart signing by Rovers.

Gomes has really impressed me whilst with Morecambe, and I think he’s more than capable of making the step up to a higher level than League Two in the near future.

A move to Ewood Park with Tony Mowbray’s side could be tempting for Gomes, but only if he has assurances of regular game time.

He won’t want to be heading to a team that aren’t going to play him on a regular basis. Rovers already have some strong options available to them in a similar position, so it’ll be interesting to see if they pursue a move for Gomes.

Blackburn face a real battle to land his signature though, with Scottish giants Rangers also keen on a deal to sign Gomes.