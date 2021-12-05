‘Could be a smart piece of business’ – Nottingham Forest lining up January transfer move for Premier League striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are targeting a January loan swoop for Norwich City youngster Adam Idah, according to The Sun on Sunday (05/12/21, p59).

The 20-year-old, who is a full Republic of Ireland international, has found game-time hard to come by in the Premier League this season with Teemu Pukki still the first-choice at Carrow Road.

Idah has still made 10 appearances though for the Canaries in the top flight but they have all been substitute cameos, and a potential switch to the City Ground for the second half of the season would provide him with the minutes he needs to develop.

Would it be a good and much-needed signing for Steve Cooper’s side though? Let’s see what the FLW team think about this potential transfer deal.

Toby Wilding

This does look like it could be a smart piece of business from Forest.

Idah has never really got the chance to enjoy a real run in Norwich’s side, but has shown plenty of potential when he has managed to get a run out.

As a result, a loan spell where he is able to play regular senior football in the Championship could exploit that, particularly when playing under a manager with a track record of getting the best out of young players, something Forest boss Steve Cooper obviously has.

Indeed, given Forest only really have Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor to turn to as centre forward options, they could certainly benefit from an extra attacking outlet if they are to make a push for the play-offs in the second half of the season.

This therefore could certainly be a move with the potential to work well for all parties.

Adam Jones

With Forest likely to miss out on Rhian Brewster, having Adam Idah as another exciting option certainly isn’t the worst alternative to have.

He’s not exactly the most prolific forward at a senior level, but it does feel as though he needs a chance to shine out on loan and at a side that currently has a feel-good factor under Steve Cooper, this seems like a good environment for him to be in.

The fact there are lower expectations surrounding promotion at the City Ground compared to a side like Sheffield United should also allow Idah to play freely and without much pressure, so if they are going to recruit him on loan and get the very best out of him, now is the time to do it because it wouldn’t be a massive surprise to see Forest in the Premier League in the next couple of years.

The experienced Lewis Grabban could be a key figure in aiding Idah’s development and help to get the very best out of him which can only be a good thing for Forest – and the fact Lyle Taylor is available, though he’s currently misfiring, shouldn’t make this signing too much of a catastrophe if it doesn’t want out for the best.

And with Norwich potentially eager to see him out on loan, it could end up being a worthy and cheap gamble if Forest can negotiate a good deal.

Jordan Rushworth

This could be a good signing for Nottingham Forest considering that Adam Idah fits into the sort of profile of player that Steve Cooper has had success in recent times developing during loan spells with his former club Swansea City.

It is clear that Idah needs game time and consistent starts which is something that Norwich City have been unable to provide him with due to the form of Teemu Pukki in the last few years.

So, the forward could benefit strongly from playing week in week out at the City Ground with the pressure of leading the line for a club the size of Forest in the Championship.

The striker has natural ability and he showed glimpses of his talent when he burst onto the scene at Norwich.

However, a record of just one goal in 17 appearances last term in the Championship does not make for good reading, even if it is difficult to expect too much from someone just getting brief cameo appearances off the bench.

It is a signing that would be a gamble from Forest and there would be no guarantee that he will come in and instantly be a hit.

However, it would be a low-risk gamble considering it would just be a loan deal and Cooper has a strong record with loanees so it could be something that works out well for the Reds.