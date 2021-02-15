‘Could be a smart piece of business’ – Derby County enter race to sign in-demand forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are reportedly interested in signing Plymouth Argyle forward Luke Jephcott according to a report from The Sun.

Jephcott has been key to Argyle’s bid for a top-six finish this season, with Ryan Lowe’s side currently sat tenth in the League One table, and just three points adrift of the play-off places.

The Welshman has scored 18 goals in 28 appearances for Plymouth this term, and he’ll be hoping that he can continue to impress in the third-tier in their remaining 18 matches in this year’s campaign.

It is also claimed that Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and Stoke City are also believed to be keen on a deal to sign Jephcott in the summer, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to sign the 21-year-old.

Derby County will be hoping they can retain their status as a Championship club, with Wayne Rooney’s side currently sat 19th in the second-tier standings.

But would Jephcott be a good signing for Derby County in the summer transfer window?

We discuss….

Toby Wilding:

I do think this could be a smart piece of business for Derby County to get done.

With Lee Gregory’s loan and Colin Kazim-Richards’ contract both set to expire at the end of this season, it does seem as though the Rams will need to recruit some extra attacking firepower in the summer transfer window.

At 21-years-old and with such an impressive record under his belt, it does seem as though Jephcott could be a long-term option to fill that role up top for Derby, especially considering the amount of time in his career he has to improve even further.

Indeed, when you consider the number of Championship sides that are supposedly interested in Jephcott, it would be something of a coup for Derby if they pull this off, and as well as adding to their own squad, it would also prevent a number of their rivals from strengthening, meaning it could be worth looking into for Wayne Rooney and co.

Ned Holmes:

I really like this from the Rams’ perspective.

They’ll need more forward reinforcements in the summer and Jephcott looks an ideal target.

He’s thriving for Plymouth at the moment and really showing his quality in front of goal in League One, having scored 18 goals already this term.

Lee Gregory and Colin Kazim-Richards look to be forming a good partnership already but both are older than 30, so bringing in a young player makes a lot of sense.

The interest in Jephcott is proof of just what an exciting forward he is and it will be a fantastic bit of business if Derby can win the race for him.

Can you score full marks in this Derby County 2020/21 season quiz?

1 of 20 Who did Derby face in the first game of the Championship season? Reading Swansea Norwich QPR

Chris Thorpe:

I think he’s ready for the step up, so this would be viewed as a good signing by Derby, yes.

He’s still very young but is developing his all round game all the time and would fit into the way Rooney wants his sides to play.

Signing Jephcott would be signal of intent from the Rams next term as they will no doubt be looking to improve upon what has been a season to forget.

They may well get their man in the summer, but he won’t come cheaply by any means.