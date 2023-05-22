This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Southampton are eyeing a potential summer move for Aberdeen striker Duk.

According to Teamtalk, the Saints are readying an offer for the 23-year-old.

Would Duk be a good signing for Southampton?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Duk would be a good signing for the recently relegated side…

Ben Wignall

The level that Duk has been playing at this season will obviously be questioned as it is the Scottish Premiership, but he has undoubtedly been impressive for the Dons.

He has a good pedigree having come from Benfica, and he has scored a vast array of different goals, whilst also showing he can play out wide and through the middle.

At the age of 23 he's only going to improve, and with Southampton's attacking options for next season very much an unknown, a punt on Duk could be a smart one.

Assuming Russell Martin becomes head coach of the Saints, he will need young and energetic players to play in his system and Duk would certainly fit that mould - Aberdeen would surely want a few million pounds for his services but it's worth paying for the talent he appears to possess.

Justin Peach

Duk has thrived in the SPL this season and a move south of the border could well be on the cards when you take into account his record so far.

Scoring 18 goals in his debut campaign and 16 in the league should convince those at Southampton that he will be more than capable of stepping up in the Championship.

At 23 as well, there’s plenty of potential for Duk to grow and with Southampton, there’s a club there with a track history of developing and improving players.

With that in mind, it seems to be a good move for Southampton who are desperate for mobile forward who will be capable of coping with the physical demands of the Championship next season.

With Duk thriving in the SPL, making 40 appearances in the process, it seems that he’s a good fit.

In addition, the Cape Verde international offers tactical flexibility, capable of playing as a lone forward, or in a two which will give any new manager at St Mary’s plenty of options heading into next season.

Declan Harte

Duk has impressed during his first season with Aberdeen, scoring an impressive 18 goals from 40 appearances.

Bringing him to Southampton could be exactly what this team needs given its lack of potent goal-scoring threat.

If he can continue that level of consistency in front of goal in the Championship then he should offer the Saints a chance at fighting for promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Depending on the fee, this could make for a reasonable replacement for Che Adams, if he were to depart this summer amid Leeds United and Everton interest.