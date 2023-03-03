“Could be a smart move” – Should Stoke City plot fresh Leeds United approach this summer? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City made a late enquiry to Leeds United over central defender Charlie Cresswell in January.

That is according to The Athletic, who report that the Potters did so following Harry Souttar’s exit to Leicester City.

The above report claims that Leeds were willing to listen to permanent offers for the 20-year-old, currently on loan at Millwall in the Championship, during the winter window.

Given the above, we asked three of our FLW writers if Stoke City should consider revisiting their interest in Cresswell this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I definitely think Stoke City should try again for Cresswell in the summer.

Whether or not he will be willing to go there is a different story, however, it’s clear that central defence is a position that need addressing at the Bet 365 Stadium.

The club’s central defensive options are light at present and will be even more so in the summer when Axel Tuanzebe returns from his loan spell back to Manchester United.

Charlie Cresswell has proven himself a good young defender at this level and at 20-years-old, still has years of development and growth to come.

As such, it would be well worth considering Stoke revisiting their interest in him this summer.

Quiz: What club do these 15 ex-Stoke City academy players play for now?

1 of 15 1. Richard Keogh Blackpool Ipswich Huddersfield MK Dons

Josh Cole

This is definitely something that they should revisit in the summer as Alex Neil will need to bolster Stoke’s defensive options following the recent departure of Harry Souttar.

With Axel Tuanzebe set to return to Manchester United later this year when his loan spell expires, the Potters will be short in this position and thus a permanent swoop for Cresswell is a no-brainer based on his performances for Millwall this season.

Although the defender has not been able to establish himself as an ever-present in the Lions’ starting eleven, he has demonstrated that he is more than capable of competing in the Championship.

As well as providing five direct goal contributions, Cresswell has made 1.7 tackles and 3 clearances per game and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.96 at this level.

By going on to feature week-in, week-out for Stoke, the defender could help the club achieve a great deal of success while also making strides in terms of his development.

Ned Holmes

Yes, reigniting their interest for Charlie Cresswell in the summer could be a smart move.

Assuming Leeds United stay up, it seems likely Cresswell will be loaned out again in the summer window.

While he’s been a useful addition for Millwall, particularly in the absence of Shaun Hutchinson in recent weeks, he’s been mistake-prone at times and does not look ready for the Premier League.

Another season in the Championship would suit him best and Stoke could offer him that.

Alex Neil will be keen to strengthen at centre-back – with Axel Tuanzebe’s loan up and Phil Jagielka not getting any younger – and Cresswell would help them do that.

The 20-year-old would be a sound investment if a permanent deal is available as well.