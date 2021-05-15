‘Could be a smart move’ – Norwich City considering move for PL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are facing some key decisions over which positions they need to strengthen heading into the summer transfer window and according to the Eastern Daily Press they are hoping to add to their goalkeeping options.

The report suggests that the Canaries are considering a move to re-sign Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn, who had spent a season on loan with Norwich during the 2017/18 campaign.

It is thought that he is set to face an uncertain future with the Saints following his loan spell with Stoke City this term and he is behind both Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster in their pecking order.

Farke’s side are also thought to be weighing up a move for other options in the goalkeeping department, and Brighton’s Christian Walton is amongst the other names they are considering. That comes with the keeper set to leave the Premier League this summer having failed to establish himself as their first choice.

With Norwich keen to potentially bring in Gunn as they search for a new keeper, we asked out FLW writers whether they felt it would be the right signing for them to make…

Phil Spencer

This could be a really good signing.

Angus Gunn is a player who has all of the ability needed to be a proven goalkeeper at Premier League level and this could be the move to prove it.

Opportunities have been few and far between at Southampton, but after impressing with Stoke City this term it seems that the 25-year-old still has more to offer.

The Canaries know all about Gunn from his time at the club earlier in his career and so if they’re looking for a reliable face to come in and bolster the squad then this could be the ideal move.

Ned Holmes

This could be a smart move from Norwich.

In Tim Krul, the Canaries have a clear first-choice goalkeeper but their options beyond the Dutchman are questionable.

Signing Gunn as cover and developing him so he’s ready to take over from Krul in a few seasons time could be a shrewd bit of business.

The 25-year-old was once hailed as one of the brightest goalkeeping prospects in England but his stock has fallen in recent years.

Carrow Road could be the perfect place to fulfil his potential.

Jacob Potter

This is a move that could make sense for Norwich City this summer.

Gunn would be no stranger to his surroundings at Carrow Road, having previously played for the club earlier in his career, and I think he’d be more than good enough to challenge Tim Krul for his starting spot in Daniel Farke’s team.

It doesn’t seem likely that Orjan Nyland is going to stick around with the Canaries beyond this season, so it’s a smart move for the Canaries to make their move for an alternative in the near future, as they plan ahead for the 2021/22 campaign.

Gunn is 25, and will certainly feel as though he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Tim Krul, who is heading towards the later stages of his career.