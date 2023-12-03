Highlights Middlesbrough are interested in signing Ahmed Hegazy to address their injury crisis at the back.

Hegazy has experience in English football and helped West Brom gain promotion to the Premier League.

Signing Hegazy would provide short-term depth and experience to Middlesbrough's squad for the second half of the season.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are one of a number of clubs set to compete for the signing of Ahmed Hegazy in the January transfer window.

According to Teamtalk, the Championship side have an interest in the 32-year-old amid a worsening injury crisis at the back of Michael Carrick’s defence.

However, the Teesside outfit faces competition from promotion rivals Cardiff City, as well as Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.

Premier League clubs Burnley and Sheffield United have also been mentioned as potential next destinations for the former West Brom centre-back.

Would Ahmed Hegazy be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Hegazy is currently competing in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad but could be available as a free transfer as he looks to secure greater playing time elsewhere.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Hegazy would be a good addition to Carrick’s first team squad…

Declan Harte

Hegazy has plenty of experience in English football having spent four years at West Brom, where he competed in both the Premier League and the Championship.

The defender knows what it takes to gain promotion to the top flight, having helped the Baggies achieve the feat in the 2019-20 campaign under Slaven Bilic.

Middlesbrough are also struggling at the back due to a number of severe injury issues, with Darragh Lenihan set to miss the rest of the campaign.

So securing an extra body is necessary, as the team will be in trouble if they suffer any more injuries at the back.

Hegazy has had injury issues of his own, which makes him a risky option, but the possibility of signing him on a free transfer eases some of the pressure on him to deliver long-term performances.

This would be a short-term solution for Carrick, but it could be a smart move to add some depth to the squad while also bringing in someone with the experience this young squad needs to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

It certainly wouldn’t be the flashiest of signings, but it might just be what the team needs for the second half of the season.

Ned Holmes

The logic here is clear to see.

With Darragh Lenihan ruled out for the season and the Middlesbrough backline looking fragile at times, signing an experienced centre-back like Ahmed Hegazy could be a smart move.

The 32-year-old has proven himself a more than capable operator at Championship level in the past and would add some leadership at the back as well.

The focus in the summer was on younger, up-and-coming players but midway through the season, some wise heads could be just what Michael Carrick needs as he

That said, the Teessiders should be careful about overpaying - whether that's fee or wages - for an aging defender, who has been playing in the Saudi Pro League.

If the deal works financially then it makes sense to explore it but there are other centre-back options out there, so it should be approached carefully.