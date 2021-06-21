‘Could be a smart move’ – Cardiff City in transfer hunt for 66-cap international: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Cardiff City are interested in signing Corry Evans following his release by Blackburn Rovers, according to Football Insider.

Blackburn confirmed in their retained list that Evans would not be offered a new deal by the club upon the expiry of his contract.

The 30-year-old made 220 appearances for Rovers during his eight-year spell at Ewood Park, and but played only 18 times in the Championship last season.

Evans is now available to sign on a free transfer, then, and according to Football Insider, Cardiff and Stoke are both in the hunt for the 66-time Northern Ireland international.

Here, we discuss whether Evans would be a good signing for the Bluebirds…

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent signing.

Bringing in Evans isn’t going to be the sort of addition that really excites the fans but he could have an important role to play in a McCarthy side over what is a tough, long season. He is a reliable performer, he can fill in a few positions and he has experience at this level.

So, when you can pick up a player like that on a free transfer, it’s a smart bit of business, even if he won’t be a key player for the Bluebirds. As well as that, getting him on a free will allow McCarthy to use the funds he does have to strengthen other areas of the squad.

Overall, it’s a low-risk move that could work out well for the Welsh side.

Jacob Potter

I like the sound of this potential agreement.

Evans has a considerable amount of experience in the Championship whilst with Blackburn Rovers, and on a free transfer, this could be an excellent bit of business.

I’m not completely convinced that Mick McCarthy’s side will be able to offer him consistent game time next season, but on a rotational basis, it could be a smart move.

They won’t have it all their way in signing him though, with Stoke City also rumoured to be keen on landing his signature.

His experience at this level is a real positive though, and if the Bluebirds can add a few more signings like this to their squad, then I’d expect to see them challenging for a top-six finish in the Championship next season.

Chris Thorpe

This one is a bit of a no brainer for Cardiff really, as Evans will cost them next to nothing this summer.

He played north of 200 games for Blackburn Rovers and knows the Championship like the back of his hand.

He will add some steel to the midfield ranks and would no doubt push hard to become a regular starter.

So for the reasons above, I would say he is a signing that’s needed by Mick McCarthy and co.

They’d be silly to turn down this opportunity if they are serious about looking to bring him in.