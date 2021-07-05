‘Could be a smart investment’ – Sheffield Wednesday eyeing swoop for in-demand defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in a deal to sign St Johnstone centre-back Jamie McCart, according to The Scottish Sun.

McCart spent the early stages of his career with Celtic, but has caught the eye with a number of strong performances during the 2020/21 campaign for St Johnstone, as they finished fifth in the Scottish Premiership.

They face a tough battle to land McCart’s signature though, with Barnsley, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland being among the clubs keen on signing the 24-year-old this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for life in the third-tier of English football, with Darren Moore’s side being relegated from the Championship on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in signing McCart on a permanent deal this summer, and whether he’d be a good addition or not.

George Dagless:

Billy Mulley:

The volume of clubs in pursuit suggests that he is a brilliant player who deserves a big move. But, given the Championship sides interested, and stature of the other clubs who are also monitoring his situation, it will be an excellent signing to complete.

The fact he has excelled when in a back three would suit Sheffield Wednesday in particular, as it seems that Darren Moore is keen on sticking to that formation.

McCart was one of St Johnstone’s top performers in a season that ultimately ended with two trophies, so he is a player with confidence.

The defensive stability he brings, coupled with his ball-playing abilities, makes McCart a great option for Moore, and a signing that should be made if given the opportunity

What was the score when Sheffield Wednesday last played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 1. Bolton 2-0 win 1-0 win 1-1 draw 2-1 loss

Jacob Potter:

They face a tough battle to land his signature this summer.

McCart has impressed me with St Johnstone in recent months, and he could turn out to be a solid signing for Sheffield Wednesday.

Defensive reinforcements are likely to be top of the Owls’ priority list ahead of the new season, with the likes of Tom Lees and Osaze Urhoghide leaving the club in recent months.

Therefore, it makes sense for Sheffield Wednesday to make a move for a defender that is unlikely to cost too much in today’s market.

If he adjusts well to the demands of English football, then this could be a smart investment by Darren Moore’s side.