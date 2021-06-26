Sky Bet Championship
‘Could be a smart appointment’ – Swansea approach League One boss as Steve Cooper rumours build: The verdict
This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…
Swansea City have approached Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton as a potential Steve Cooper replacement, according to Football Insider.
Rumours are rife that Cooper is in talks with Premier League outfit Crystal Palace to replace Roy Hodgson in the dugout at Selhurst Park, and the Swans are already looking ahead at people to take his place.
Appleton led Lincoln to the League One play-off final last season, finishing ahead of several big teams with much more financial muscle, but they faltered at the final hurdle against Blackpool.
Nevertheless, Appleton is highly-rated by many and it will be interesting to see what the answer is to Swansea’s apparent approach considering he turned down his former club West Bromwich Albion to carry on with the project he’s undertaken at the Imps.
Is he the ideal Cooper replacement though? The FLW team have given their thoughts.
Chris Gallagher
Quiz: What was the score the last time Swansea City played each of these 25 teams?
Jacob Potter
I think he’d be a good enough replacement for Cooper.
Phil Spencer
I think that this could be a really good appointment.
Interest seems to be building around Steve Cooper and so Swansea City may have to move quickly in order to find a manager who can come in quickly and take the club forward.
Michael Appleton could be the perfect man to do just that after a thoroughly impressive time with Lincoln City.
Appleton knows what it takes to build a high-intensity side that knows how to win matches, and to be honest I think it’s only a matter of time before he’s in the Championship.
Lincoln will be determined to keep hold of him, but if the Swans come knocking I think he’ll find it very difficult to turn the opportunity down.