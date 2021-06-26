‘Could be a smart appointment’ – Swansea approach League One boss as Steve Cooper rumours build: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City have approached Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton as a potential Steve Cooper replacement, according to Football Insider.

Rumours are rife that Cooper is in talks with Premier League outfit Crystal Palace to replace Roy Hodgson in the dugout at Selhurst Park, and the Swans are already looking ahead at people to take his place.

Appleton led Lincoln to the League One play-off final last season, finishing ahead of several big teams with much more financial muscle, but they faltered at the final hurdle against Blackpool.

Nevertheless, Appleton is highly-rated by many and it will be interesting to see what the answer is to Swansea’s apparent approach considering he turned down his former club West Bromwich Albion to carry on with the project he’s undertaken at the Imps.

Is he the ideal Cooper replacement though? The FLW team have given their thoughts.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a very smart appointment by the Swans.

We know the demands that the club have by now, with the boss required to build a stylish team, to work on a budget and to give youth a chance. And, Appleton would do that and he would probably play a more attractive style than Cooper.

When you add in that Appleton has experience in the Football League and would arrive on the back of a season with Lincoln City where he overachieved, there’s not many negatives to this at all.

Of course, losing a manager as pre-season approaches is far from ideal, but Swansea need to have a replacement lined up and Appleton would be a good option. Some fans may be underwhelmed and prefer a bigger name but in terms of fitting what Swansea need and want, this would work out if they can convince him to join.

Jacob Potter

I think he’d be a good enough replacement for Cooper.

First and foremost, Swansea won’t want to be losing Cooper this summer, and you would imagine that they’ll be doing everything they can to keep him at the club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, as they target promotion into the Premier League this term.

Appleton has impressed me whilst with Lincoln City though, and he could be the manager Swansea City need to build a long-term project moving forwards. It’ll be interesting to see whether he’d be willing to leave the Imps anytime soon though, with it previously being reported that he turned down the West Brom job.

Swansea need stability, and I certainly feel as though Appleton could be the manager to provide them with that, as he’s made a positive start to his managerial career.

It could be a smart appointment in the long-term for the Swans.

Phil Spencer

I think that this could be a really good appointment.

Interest seems to be building around Steve Cooper and so Swansea City may have to move quickly in order to find a manager who can come in quickly and take the club forward.

Michael Appleton could be the perfect man to do just that after a thoroughly impressive time with Lincoln City.

Appleton knows what it takes to build a high-intensity side that knows how to win matches, and to be honest I think it’s only a matter of time before he’s in the Championship.

Lincoln will be determined to keep hold of him, but if the Swans come knocking I think he’ll find it very difficult to turn the opportunity down.