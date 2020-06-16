‘Could be a smart appointment’ – Fresh Bolton Wanderers manager news emerges: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Former Millwall and West Bromwich Albion defender Steven Reid is a frontrunner to take charge at Bolton, according to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

It was announced on the weekend that Keith Hill will leave when his contract expires at the end of the month following Bolton’s relegation to League One.

According to Dorsett, Reid is one of the frontrunners to replace Hill as the Trotters boss.

The 39-year-old has coached at West Brom, Crystal Palace, Reading, and with the Scotland national team but it is thought he is ready to step up and take his first role as a manager.

But would it be a good move for Bolton?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

In all honesty, whatever route Bolton take this summer is going to be a risky one. The club are so delicate at the moment and whether it is an experienced manager or someone like Steven Reid, it’s a tough job.

Reid might be good for it though and offer Bolton the kind of fresh start that the club needs dropping down into the basement division of the Football League.

The relegation offers the club a chance to rebuild and under someone like Reid, in his first job, who will have fresh ideas and plenty of energy, it might just work in their favour.

I come back to the risk involved, but that’s there with everybody Bolton will look at and that doubt in my mind would push me towards this sort of appointment.

Reid might just be the man to finally stop this fatal slide Bolton have found themselves on.

George Harbey

I don’t think this would be a good appointment for Bolton.

Following a turbulent campaign in League One, it promises to be a rebuilding job for Bolton both on and off the pitch heading into their League Two campaign next season.

Whilst Reid might be a really promising coach, he is yet to manage which is completely different from being a manager, whereas I feel that Bolton need someone to come in and manage the club.

You imagine that Reid’s coaching abilities will be beneficial for Bolton’s younger players, as he has been fantastic at developing younger players at the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Millwall, so they could go from strength to strength under Reid.

The club need to get this appointment right, otherwise, they could be in the basement division for years to come.

The 15-question Bolton Wanderers higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Has Daryl Murphy scored more than 10 goals in League One this season? More Less

Jacob Potter

I think this could be a smart appointment by the Trotters.

Reid really impressed me whilst he was a coach with Reading, and I think he’s more than capable of making the step into management now.

Obviously it is somewhat of a risky move as Reid doesn’t have any experience of being in charge of a football club, but sometimes you have to take a risk.

Bolton are a club that haven’t had much to cheer for in recent years, but I do think that Reid could guide them back into League One at the first time of asking.

It’d be a smart bit of business by Bolton if they were to appoint him as their new manager, as he’ll be eager to make a name for himself.