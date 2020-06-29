‘Could be a smart addition’ – Sheffield Wednesday looking at Man Utd agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Alan Nixon has revealed on Twitter that Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City are among the clubs looking at a potential loan deal for James Garner.

The youngster is currently at Manchester United and it is thought that the next step the Red Devils have in mind for him is a loan deal to a club at a good level like the Championship.

Would he be a good signing for Wednesday, then? We take a look…

Alfie Burns

This isn’t a surprising link and you feel it’s going to be the type of deal that Wednesday are forced to look at over the course of the summer.

Monk is in the process of clearing the decks at Hillsborough and a lot of the old guard are going to be on their way out of South Yorkshire.

If you look elsewhere in the Championship, a lot of the division’s better performing clubs lean on the Premier League loan market. That’s the case this season and in the last few years gone by.

Garner is a good little player and could really give Wednesday a boost if they get him on board.

A slight change in strategy, which will, undoubtedly, help Wednesday move forwards.

George Harbey

Garner is a huge talent who has really impressed me under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at times, but he needs to get out and get some regular game time and that’s why I think Sheffield Wednesday could be a great move for him.

I feel that the Owls need to add depth in midfield – Kieran Lee and Sam Hutchinson aren’t getting any younger by any means, with the latter’s future at Hillsborough looking uncertain after falling out of favour under Garry Monk.

Garner can operate in a box-to-box role or play slightly deeper if needs be which would make him a fantastic, useful option for the Owls, and it’s definitely a deal they should be looking to do.

What I would say, though, is that I think other areas of the pitch need investing in first before adding to midfield, and strengthening their attacking options should be a major priority this summer.

Jacob Potter

This could be a smart addition to the Owls squad.

Garner has experience of playing in the Manchester United first-team in the past, and will be eager to showcase his talent in senior football at the earliest of opportunities.

Sheffield Wednesday haven’t been good enough this season, and they could certainly benefit from signing a player of Garner’s quality on loan ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

With Sam Hutchinson leaving the club, and Kieran Lee’s future at Hillsborough remaining ‘up in the air’, additional depth is needed for Garry Monk’s side in the summer transfer window.

It’s important that they sign players that are going to be able to hit the ground running though, as they can’t afford to have a similar run of form to what they have shown since the turn of the New Year, which has been poor.