‘Could be a smart addition’ – Charlton eye attacker signing: The verdict

Charlton Athletic are among the clubs, alongside Sheffield Wednesday and Preston, looking to sign Reo Griffiths in the summer window, according to the Mirror.

The Addicks are heading back to League One and will be hoping to sign some decent players in the window to make it a short stay.

Would Griffiths be a good signing, then? We take a look…

Alfie Burns

I think this would be a good signing for Charlton and, as they embark on life back in League One, you’ve got to imagine it’ll be the type of deal the club looks to do.

In my eyes, there is simply not the scope for Charlton to be doing high-profile deals this summer and that’s going to lead them down the path of signing youngsters like Griffiths.

If I’m honest, I can’t tell you too much about the 20-year-old, but he’s got potential and that much is clear.

There seems like there will be Championship offers on the table here, which might impact Charlton’s chance of getting the signing done.

However, they have the position of being able to offer the striker game time, which should be his focus at this moment in time.

Jacob Potter

He could be a smart addition to the Charlton squad.

With interest already being made from other clubs to sign Macauley Bonne, it seems likely that they’ll be interested in a striker heading into the summer transfer window.

The likes of Preston and Sheffield Wednesday are also interested in signing Griffiths on loan though, so the Addicks will know that they face a real battle to land his signature.

But if they can offer him regular game time, then they might edge ahead of the other clubs interested in signing him ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

He’s young, and hungry to prove himself in senior football, and I think this would be a smart bit of business by the Addicks if they signed him on loan.

It makes sense for both parties involved.

George Harbey

This is an interesting one for sure.

Griffiths looks to be an exciting talent who certainly caught the eye for Spurs during his time in North London, scoring an incredible amount of goals for their Under-18s.

Ultimately, it’s taken him a little bit of time to settle in France and first-team opportunities haven’t arrived, so a loan move back to England could be a great move for him.

Even though Charlton will obviously be playing in a lower league than Wednesday and North End next season, a move to the Valley and a move back to the capital could be beneficial for Griffiths, and he looks like he has all the abilities to fire in the goals on a regular basis at League One level.

After losing Lyle Taylor, and with clubs eyeing Macauley Bonne, they need all the firepower they can get this summer.