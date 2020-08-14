‘Could be a sign of Leeds conceding defeat in their pursuit of Ben White’ – Whites keen on defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly keen on Torino centre-back Lyanco, who is understood to be valued at €10 million (£9m).

The Whites are preparing for life in the Premier League and need to bolster their options in central defence.

According to a report from O Jogo, Leeds are one of a number of clubs interested in Lyanco, with Bologna, Lille, and Sporting Lisbon also keen.

The report claims that Sporting have failed to meet Torino’s £9 million valuation of the 23-year-old.

But would he be a good signing for the Whites? And is he needed?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

This is an interesting link and could be a sign of Leeds conceding defeat in their pursuit of Ben White.

Bielsa needs a centre-back to come in and play with Liam Cooper, his first choice is obviously White, but he’s proving tough to get out of Brighton.

Honestly, I couldn’t say whether Lyanco is a suitable replacement. The Championship is a tough place to ply your trade, but White did it fantastically and would step up into the Premier League.

Could Lyanco do the same? It’s hard to say.

White is the safe bet and this is the wild card.

Jacob Potter

He could be worth a punt for Leeds.

Lycano has put in some strong performances for Torino, and he’s clearly a player that Bielsa has his eyes on at the moment.

It seems highly unlikely that Leeds are going to be able to reach an agreement with Brighton to sign Ben White on a permanent basis, so it makes sense for Bielsa to turn to potential alternatives.

At the age of 23, Lycano could be the player to fill that sizeable void left by White, but it would be somewhat of a risk.

He doesn’t have any experience of playing in the Premier League, which will be a slight concern, but like I say, it could be a risk worth taking for Leeds.

If any manager is to get the best out of him, it’s Marcelo Bielsa.

Sam Rourke

It looks an interesting option.

Lyanco is clearly highly rated having appeared for Brazil’s national team, whilst also making appearances in Serie A for Torino.

However, he’s not been the first choice there and only made 15 appearances for the Italian side last season, with him being utilised in several positions rather than his natural centre-back role.

The player looks impressive in the tackle and has a knack of being in the right place at the right time to intercept, however his distribution from the back looks like it would need a bit of work, judging by his Wyscout highlights reel.

The thing is though, Bielsa rarely gets it wrong and you would not put it past him to mould Lyanco into an accomplished centre-back in the top-flight.