This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Birmingham City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they face Queens Park Rangers.

The Blues were unable to back up their recent victory over Rotherham United in their showdown with Watford earlier this week as Chris Wilder's side secured a 3-0 victory at Vicarage Road.

Ahead of this weekend's meeting with the R's, Birmingham have been linked with a swoop for Lawrence Shankland.

According to Football Insider, the Blues are interested in the Hearts forward and could potentially make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

Shankland has scored 21 goals for Hearts in all competitions this season and is expected to feature for his side in their clash with Aberdeen on Saturday.

Here, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether signing Shankland would be a good bit of business by the Blues.

Check out their views below...

Ned Holmes

Birmingham City could certainly do with freshening up their forward line.

Troy Deeney and Lukas Jutkiewicz are not getting any younger while Scott Hogan is 30 so it's an area you'd think John Eustace will want so bolster when he is able.

Signing Lawrence Shankland could certainly help them do that. He's a dynamic forward that has proven himself capable of scoring more than 20 goals a season during his time north of the border.

He'll be high in confidence after an impressive season with Hearts this term and at 27, is in his prime now.

The only concern for the Blues will be the cost, with the Scottish club keen to keep hold and Shankland under contract until 2025.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this would be a good signing for Birmingham City.

The club's striking department is not the most prolific at present and all of their current options are 30 plus.

Whilst that experience is valuable, adding some fresher, younger legs would certainly do no harm and Shankland would certainly do that.

His goal record in Scotland suggests he could score goals at Championship level, too, which is exciting.

The only downside to this one is that Hearts want to keep him, so it could cost the Blues a decent fee.

Josh Cole

This could be a shrewd signing by Birmingham if they are able to convince Shankland to make the move to St Andrew's later this year.

While it will take the forward some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has never played at this level before, he certainly possesses a great deal of talent and thus would be an exciting addition to the Blues' squad.

By forming a fruitful partnership with Scott Hogan, who has scored 10 goals for the Blues this season, Shankland could potentially help Birmingham reach new heights at this level in the 2023/24 campaign.

The only hurdle that the Blues will have to overcome in this pursuit is Hearts' valuation of the Scotland international as Shankland's contract at Tynecastle is set to run until 2025.