‘Could be a shrewd move’ – Leeds United table offer for 18-goal ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have reportedly tabled an offer for FC Basel forward Arthur Cabral, as per Brazilian newspaper Globo Esporte.

Marcelo Bielsa will be keen to strengthen his attacking options this summer, and Cabral has recently emerged as a target for the Whites.

The 22-year-old scored 18 goals in a total of 39 appearances this season, chipping in with six assists for the Swiss side.

It has now been claimed that Leeds have offered around €18m for the forward’s signature, but FC Basel could look to hold out for slightly more.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential big-money signing for Leeds…

Alfie Burns

I think this could be a really good deal for Leeds to look to push through, particularly at the price.

Cabral is a striker with attributes that would suit English football and he strikes similarities with Aleksandar Mitrovic.

We know that the Fulham forward is someone that Bielsa has a huge amount of time for, but he’s not going to get him out of Fulham this summer.

So, looking at someone with similar attributes, at a good age of 22, makes sense.

If Bielsa can mould him into the striker he sees in Mitrovic, it could be a shrewd move.

Sam Rourke

He looks a really exciting prospect.

Quick, strong and has an eye for goal, Cabral looks like a real handful and has showcased his impressive qualities in the Swiss League this season, banging in 14 goals.

As ever with dealings like these at Leeds, you have to trust Marcelo Bielsa’s judgement on this and ultimately he’ll be hoping Cabral can make more of an impact than Jean-Kevin Augustin who hardly featured for the Whites.

It looks a good price this also, considering he’s a player who has shown his clinical edge in front of goal already at the age of 22, and has plenty of room to develop and grow as a player.

Of course, you do have to consider that the Premier League would be a sizeable jump from the Swiss League for Cabral, but there aren’t many better managers you can have to get the best out of a player.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Leeds United actually true?

1 of 10 Leeds were founded in 1920 - true or false? True False

Ned Holmes

Leeds definitely need a new striker and Cabral looks like he has a lot of the characteristics you’d look for.

Patrick Bamford does a lot of the ugly things really well but there are question marks over his quality in front of goal.

Cabral fired in 14 goals and provided four assists in 26 league games last year, which indicates that may not be an area he will struggle in.

From watching him play, he seems to be the sort of striker that isn’t too worried about being flash – he just tries to get the ball into the back of the net and that should endear him to the

Given he’s just 22, it’s certainly an investment and he looks to be a player that Bielsa could have a huge impact on in terms of development.

It’s always a risk going for someone without any experience in the Premier League but given there’s less than a month to go before the start of the season, the Whites need to get players through the door and I think Cabral looks a good option.