This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are keen on Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James, according to yesterday's Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The Lancashire side could be bombarded with bids for fellow youngster Adam Wharton during the January transfer window after managing to impress following his first-team breakthrough.

Despite generating plenty of interest in the summer, a move away from Ewood Park didn't materialise for Wharton but that doesn't mean a move may not be on the horizon for the teenager during the winter, when he will have more experience under his belt.

Although Rovers are in a strong position at the negotiating table with his deal not expiring until 2027, they could potentially opt to sell Wharton if the price is right.

Could Blackburn Rovers face competition for Jordan James?

Nixon has also reported that Serie A side Lecce are interested in sealing a move for James, who they tracked over the summer.

Despite failing to secure his signature during the previous window, they have kept an eye on him and even went to watch the Birmingham man in action for the senior Wales team during the international break.

A switch to Italy could potentially be appealing for James considering Lecce are currently fourth in the top tier.

Would Jordan James be a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

Although a switch to Lecce could be a possibility, the chance to remain in England could be good for James too.

Ahead of this potential switch to Lancashire, two FLW writers have given their verdicts on whether this could be a good move for Blackburn.

Adam Jones

This could be a shrewd move from Blackburn.

If Wharton goes, they need some young assets they can develop can sell on for a healthy profit in the future. And James could be sold for a hefty amount if he develops well in Lancashire.

He has also performed regularly at this level before and is a senior international for Wales, which means two things.

Firstly, it shouldn't take him too long to adapt to life at Ewood Park because he has already played senior football and that's a positive, because Jon Dahl Tomasson will surely want Wharton's potential replacement to be ready to play for the first team straight away.

Secondly, he will have no shortage of motivation to do well because he will want to develop and stay in the Wales squad. That can only be a positive for Rovers.

James could be available for a reasonably cheap amount too because he hasn't started regularly in the league this term.

Ned Holmes

Jordan James would be an excellent signing from Blackburn Rovers with the future in mind.

Rovers already have an exciting, high-potential midfielder in Adam Wharton but he continues to be linked with bigger clubs and it does feel like they will have to cash in on him at some point soon.

Another youngster with a big future ahead of him, James could be a good Wharton replacement and you can certainly understand why the Lancashire club are keeping tabs on him.

That the 19-year-old already has 66 Birmingham City appearances under his belt speaks to the quality and maturity he has already shown while he showed on Wales duty just what an impressive player he is right now.

He's been a bit-part player under John Eustace this term, which may give Rovers hope, but it's still hard to see Blues cashing in on him.

They now have the backing of their US owners and James' contract runs until the summer of 2025, with a one-year club option in the deal as well, so unless the player pushes to depart then Birmingham hold all the cards.

You have to wonder whether the midfielder would want to leave an exciting project like the one at St Andrew's to make what looks like a sideways move but playing time could become an issue if he continues to be on the bench.