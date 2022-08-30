“Could be a shrewd deal” – Middlesbrough in talks to secure deal for seven-cap international: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are currently in talks with Brentford regarding a loan deal for Frank Onyeka, according to an update on Twitter from Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas.

The Teesside outfit are still on the prowl for a midfielder and a striker to finish off what has been a productive transfer window at the Riverside, with the potential arrival of the Nigerian addressing the former department.

He made just 20 league appearances for the Bees last term and has appeared only once in the top flight for Thomas Frank’s side this season, with that display against Manchester United coming in the form of a short cameo.

Do you love Middlesbrough FC? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 How old is Juninho? 45 48 49 51

The 24-year-old looks to be one of their main midfield targets now with Ethan Ampadu set to link up with Spezia despite recently being linked with a switch to Boro.

Would Onyeka be a good addition to Chris Wilder’s side though in their quest to secure a return to the top flight?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their verdicts on this question.

Charlie Gregory

Onyeka, on paper, looks like he could be a very good addition for Boro.

He’s experienced with Midtjylland and played in over 100 games for the side during his time and really helped dominate games in the centre of the field. He’s been less of a presence and less prominent for Brentford since his move but the talent is there.

If he can get regular football under his belt with Boro, then there could be a real player there. He should certainly be playing at a higher level than the Championship you would think, so a drop to the division could get even better football out of him.

If a deal is cheap and affordable too, then it could be a shrewd deal for the club.

Carla Devine

This would be a good signing for Middlesbrough as they look for a few final signings to take their team to that next level for the season ahead.

Onyeka is an exciting player who will no doubt put on a display for the Boro fans and add a bit of power going forward for Chris Wilder’s team.

It’s also a move that seems to make sense for all parties. Onyeka has struggled to solidify his spot at Brentford since signing and made 20 league appearances last season.

However, this move could give him the opportunity to get some regular game time and get his standard back up so he could return to the top flight and try and get a spot in the Brentford side.

As a loan signing too this would carry very little risk but could definitely add that something extra to the Boro side for the upcoming season as they aim to break into the top six.

Adam Jones

Recording 17 goals and 10 assists in 123 appearances for former club FC Midtjylland, he could be a good addition for Boro both defensively and in the final third.

However, he is yet to record a goalscoring contribution for the Bees and it just feels as though they could benefit from having another attack-minded midfielder instead of a deeper player.

Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair can already operate in a defensive area and it’s not as if they need extra protection considering the quality of options they have at the back.

But some would argue they already have enough attacking assets with Ryan Giles and Isaiah Jones down the wings, Matt Crooks, Alex Mowatt and Riley McGree in midfield and the several strikers they have at their disposal.

This is why this move could be a good one and it may not be expensive, potentially enabling Wilder to spend big on a striker which may be required.

It does feel as though they need a marquee signing in the forward department to take them to the top flight, so you can understand why a loan deal is being targeted.