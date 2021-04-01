‘Could be a shrewd bit of business’ – Crystal Palace eyeing up Bristol City ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo, according to TEAMtalk.

Semenyo has been a key player for the Robins this season, making 43 appearances across all competitions with 37 of those coming in the Championship.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals in all competitions this term, chipping in with a number of assists in what has been a mixed campaign for City.

The attacker penned a new four-year deal at Ashton Gate in 2019 with an option of a further 12 months, and is catching the eye ahead of the summer.

West Ham, Sheffield United and Newcastle are keeping checks on Semenyo, but it is Crystal Palace who are said to be leading the race for him, as per TEAMtalk.

Here, we discuss the Eagles’ reported interest in the forward…

George Dagless

It’s a real Palace signing if it happens.

A good, young, tricky attacking player with plenty of dynamism and room to grow as a footballer – Palace have shown time and again they know how to bring such players on.

I think the Eagles are the best-placed Premier League side of those interested to really help him develop actually, though he might not be a first-team regular from the get-go – it’s all about how settles in and develops.

However, he is a talented footballer and I think Palace would be a perfectly good choice for him if he does leave Ashton Gate.

Ned Holmes

This could be a shrewd bit of business for Palace.

The arrival of Ebere Eze has been fantastic and though Semenyo is not at that level, he’s a talented young player and someone that could be a star of the future.

Wilfried Zaha is not going to be around forever and Andros Townsend’s not getting any younger, so looking to the future would make a lot of sense.

Semenyo isn’t someone that will cement a place in the Palace XI right now but as a future move this could work.

Joe Griffiths

Semenyo is a talented player of that there is no doubting and at the age of just 21 he has a lot of time to progress.

Palace are a side who are looking to reduce the age of their ageing side and will be looking to bring in more players along the lines of Ebereche Eze.

Semenyo has been a regular in the Bristol City side this season after spending a spell on loan at Sunderland last season.

Despite only scoring two league goals for City this season he brings great pace and an eye for goal.

A move to Palace who are in desperate need of a goal scorer would be fantastic for his career.