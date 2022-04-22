“Could be a shrewd addition” – Tottenham monitoring Coventry City player ahead of summer transfer window: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘ The Verdict ‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City could face a battle to keep hold of Callum O’Hare, with the attacking midfielder attracting plenty of attention.

It’s been claimed that Norwich City are admirers of the 23-year-old, whilst reports from the Telegraph stated that Tottenham have sent scouts to watch O’Hare in action for the Sky Blues on numerous occasions this season.

Moving to Antonio Conte’s side would seem like a big step up for O’Hare, who has managed five goals and seven assists in the Championship this season.

But, is he capable of making his mark at Spurs in the future? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Toby Wilding

This may not be a bad signing for Spurs in the long run.

O’Hare is a very promising midfielder with an ability to make things happen in front of goal both himself and others, and he has played a key role in Coventry’s push for a play-off place this season.

Admittedly, it would be a big step up for him to go straight from that to competing for trophies and Champions League spots with Tottenham, but with the options Antonio Conte already has, there would be no need to rush him into such a role.

That could mean that there is plenty of time for O’Hare to develop into regular first-team player for Tottenham, and at only 23-years-old, there is still a long way for him to go in his career, during which he could gradually make the step up to that sort of level.

As a result, this could be a useful piece of business for Spurs, especially considering he is a player they should be able to afford given the financial strength they have.

Only die-hard Coventry City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 In what year were the club founded? 1877 1883 1887 1897

Adam Jones

O’Hare has been an integral part of the Sky Blues’ squad this term, forming the link between the midfield and attack and proving to be a real threat going forward.

Nonetheless, this link comes as something of a surprise considering the jump he would have to make to join Spurs.

Five goals and seven assists in 42 league appearances is a decent total – but it isn’t that impressive for Antonio Conte’s men to be in the race and because of that, you have to wonder how much game time he would really get in the English capital.

Jack Clarke’s unsuccessful move there is a warning to O’Hare and if the latter wants to fulfil his potential, he would be better off staying put at the CBS Arena.

Unless he’s guaranteed regular game time under Conte, something that looks unlikely, it would be perplexing if he was to make that career choice to take the step up when he would probably benefit from remaining under the stewardship of Mark Robins.

Alfie Burns

I’m a big fan of O’Hare and definitely think he’s got Premier League potential.

That’s always been the case with the playmaker, even stretching back to his Aston Villa days, where he was very much in the shadow of Jack Grealish.

However, the move to Coventry has allowed him to become his own man and he’s thriving under Mark Robins, scoring goals, creating chances and dictating games in the final third.

Whether he’s at Tottenham’s standard right now, I’m not so sure, but he’s got the potential and the ability to learn, adapt, then make an impact towards the top end of the division.

It wouldn’t be a ‘trendy’ signing for Spurs, but anyone that watches the EFL will tell you that O’Hare is a joy to watch and could be a shrewd addition ahead of his peak years.