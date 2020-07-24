‘Could be a shrewd addition’ – Ipswich Town weighing up transfer swoop for 29-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in signing former Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Cornell opted to leave Northampton Town upon the expiration of his contract in the 2019/20 season, having played a key role in their promotion into League One.

It is claimed that the Tractor Boys have watched Cornell in action on a number of occasions this season, as they look to provide Tomas Holy with much-needed competition between the posts.

Ipswich finished 11th in the League One table after the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

But would Cornell be a good addition to the Ipswich squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

I like this signing from an Ipswich perspective.

They lost Bialkowski to Millwall last summer after relegation and he was certainly missed last term.

Neither Tomas Holy or Will Norris were wholly convincing, so it makes a lot of sense for Lambert to look to bolster his options in that area.

Cornell impressed as he helped Northampton secure promotion to League One last season and so he represents a good option.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after seeing his deal with the Cobblers expire, which means he represents some excellent value for money.

There seem to be a number of Championship sides interested, so if Ipswich can win the race it will represent some great business.

George Dagless:

No harm in looking.

Ipswich need another senior goalkeeper.

Will Norris is back at Wolves and Tomas Holy is the only senior stopper at the club so it obviously makes sense they need someone to challenge him.

Cornell is a good size for a goalkeeper, he has promotion-winning experience with Northampton and is in his prime years as a stopper, so there’s plenty to like about this one.

He’d probably not cost massive amounts either, and the offer to challenge for League One promotion with Ipswich could be one he finds hard to turn down.

Alfie Burns:

I think it is fair to say that Cornell is a goalkeeper that’s capable of playing in League One next season, with the 29-year-old playing a big role in getting Northampton promoted to that level, even if he missed out on the play-offs.

Tom Holy was given games at Ipswich last season, as was Will Norris, but it’s an area of the team that Lambert needs to get right this summer as he looks to end Ipswich’s stay in the third-tier.

Obviously, Ipswich need to recruit right through their side, but you can argue that building from the back is going to be the most important thing for them from here.

Getting a goalkeeper in to play 46 games and be ever-present is a must and, with Cornell in mind, he could well be that man.

He’s got the pedigree and could be a shrewd addition early on this summer.