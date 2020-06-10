‘Could be a shrewd addition’ – Derby battling Celtic, Middlesbrough and others for 12-goal striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are reportedly one of a number of sides interested in Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes, with the 24-year-old thought to be valued at £2 million.

In his first season in the Scottish top flight, Dykes had scored 12 times and added 10 assists before the 2019/20 campaign was brought to a halt.

According to TEAMtalk, Derby have made contact with Livingston about a move but may face competition from six Championship sides, including Middlesbrough and Millwall, who are though to have have shown an interest.

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are also understood to have enquired about the forward, as are League One side Sunderland.

But would Dykes be a good signing for Derby and do the East Midlands club need him?

We’ve asked our FLW writers for their verdict…

Alfie Burns

I’m not convinced at all by this and feel like Derby have much better players currently on their books at Pride Park.

Cocu is building something new, I get that, but what’s the difference between Dykes and Jack Marriott? The latter would be the better option moving forward.

Dykes has admirers and you can see by his stats that he’s a decent enough player, but the Championship is a tough division and I’m not sold that he’s what’s needed at Derby.

Leave the lower mid-table clubs to battle for his signature.

George Harbey

I believe that Derby County should bring in another striker this summer and Dykes could be a shrewd addition.

The Australian’s goalscoring record in the Scottish Premiership is decent, and even though he is unproven in the Championship and in England, he would have a point to prove if he joined the Rams, and sometimes experience isn’t everything either.

With Chris Martin looking set to depart Pride Park potentially at the end of next month, Dykes looks to be a striker who possesses real physical prowess and aerial threat, and he could be a perfect, younger replacement for the 31-year-old.

He wouldn’t cost too much money, and I believe he would be a shrewd signing for Phillip Cocu.

Jacob Potter

I don’t think he’s the answer to finding a striker in the summer.

Dykes has impressed me this season, but he doesn’t have any experience of playing in the Championship, which will obviously be a concern for any potential suitors heading into the summer transfer window.

Some will say that he could be worth a punt, but I’m just not convinced that he’d be a regular starter for Phillip Cocu’s side next season.

Jack Marriott is a far better option to have in attack for the Rams, and there are certainly better options out there for Derby next season. They should be targeting more experienced options in the summer.