‘Could be a sensible bit of business’ – Cardiff City consider summer move for 28-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City hold an interest in picking up Adam Reach on a free transfer in the summer as the Sheffield Wednesday midfielder’s deal runs down, Football League World understand.

Reach, 28, has been with Wednesday since 2016 and has made over 200 appearances for the Owls in that time.

However, his deal at Hillsborough is close to expiring and there’s interest elsewhere in the Championship in the versatile midfielder.

Sources have told Football League World that Cardiff are one club monitoring his situation, alongside Watford.

Our writers discuss the possibility of Cardiff making their move to get Reach on board…

George Harbey

It would be a positive addition for sure.

When he’s at his best, Reach is undoubtedly one of the more dangerous wide players in the Championship, and he’s developed into quite a versatile player for Wednesday over the last year or so.

Whether he plays as a wing-back or as an out-and-out winger, he’d offer Cardiff plenty of pace and guile going forward, and this could be beneficial for Mick McCarthy’s side.

We know just how important wingers are in McCarthy’s system, and having someone like Reach who could put balls on a sixpence for Kieffer Moore to attack is an exciting prospect.

To acquire his services on a free transfer and without a fee would be a shrewd piece of business, in my view.

Toby Wilding

It could be a sensible bit of business for Cardiff to get done.

The Bluebirds are arguably slightly short of options in midfield at this moment in time, and so it may be a position they should be considering strengthening in the summer transfer window.

As a result, given the experience he possesses at this level, and the odd moment of brilliance that he has been known to produce, and it does seem as though Reach could be a useful squad option in that position for Mick McCarthy’s side.

Indeed, the fact Reach could be available for free could also see this make sense from a financial perspective, since there would not be as much of a monetary risk attached to the deal, leaving plenty of funds free for Cardiff to improve their squad by signing players in other positions.

George Dagless

I think it could work out nicely for Cardiff if they got him in.

We know Reach is a good player at Championship level and we know the quality he possesses in that left foot.

He, like several other Owls players this season, have found it tough but there’s a good player still there and a new start could be beneficial for him now.

Indeed, Mick McCarthy has shown what he can do for players low on confidence with the way that Cardiff City have turned their form around since he arrived and a similar effect on Reach could obviously be highly productive for the Bluebirds.

Getting him on a free, too, would only sweeten things further.