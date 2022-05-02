“Could be a risk worth taking” – Blackburn Rovers considering League One manager as Tony Mowbray replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are considering approaching Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth regarding the soon-to-be-vacant managerial position at Ewood Park, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Rovers current boss, Tony Mowbray, confirmed after Blackburn’s 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth on Saturday that he was leaving the Lancashire club.

Wycombe, who Ainsworth has helped guide to a sixth-placed finish in League One, now have the play-offs to prepare for, starting with a home fixture against MK Dons on Thursday.

The Blackburn-born manager has done an excellent job with the Chairboys since this 2012 appointment, with this not being the first time he has been linked with a Championship job.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Blackburn’s reported interest in Ainsworth…

Adam Jones

Blackburn have punched above their weight this term despite their recent decline – because they have still thrived without Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott.

You could also argue that Wycombe were also punching above their weight in the Championship last season and because of this theme, Ainsworth could be a very good appointment for Rovers.

You can tell the Chairboys’ boss loves Blackburn having been born locally and this is why you could easily see him staying for as long as Mowbray has if he gets the top job at Ewood Park.

There are questions over his style of player – but it’s effective for his current side and getting points on the board is what will matter in Lancashire like it does at Adams Park.

This is why this could be a promising move.

Declan Harte

Ainsworth has done a great job with Wycombe Wanderers and bringing them to the Championship was a great achievement.

The 48-year old had the club punching above its weight and has done well to secure a play-off place in League One again this season.

It would be a big move for Ainsworth at this stage in his career, having been manager of Wanderers for a decade now.

A change of scenery could be a big risk for all parties involved, but it could be a risk worth taking for Ainsworth and Blackburn.

The team will be in need of reinforcements, with some big names potentially departing this summer.

But Ainsworth has proven a steady pair of hands that could help shape the rebuild of the squad for a potential promotion push.

Charlie Gregory

Gareth Ainsworth most certainly deserves a crack at Championship management again and considering his heroics with Wycombe, it’s no surprise.

The issue with appointing him at Blackburn is that he isn’t a winner at second tier level. He’s won things as a player and has the experience of playing there but he just hasn’t done it as a manager yet.

He needs a break and the chance to do so of course and Rovers would be a good platform. They have a talented squad and would be building on a season in which they finished just outside the play-offs.

Considering his links to the North too, it could be a good match.