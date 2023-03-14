“Could be a replacement for Sander Berge” – Sheffield United join £25m transfer race: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are keen on Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, according to Give Me Sport.

Burnley and Middlesbrough are the two other Championship clubs that have been linked with Scott, who is thought to be worth at least £25 million and has caught the eye of a host of Premier League teams.

But would he be a good signing for the Blades? And are they likely to pay that sort of fee?

We asked our FLW writers…

Alfie Burns

It’s really difficult to make a case for Sheffield United signing Scott in the summer when they are in such a precarious position on and off the pitch.

Obviously making signings of this calibre is going to depend on promotion and that’s no certainty right now, with Boro starting to pile the pressure on in a big way.

Beyond that, there’s a takeover saga bubbling away and a transfer embargo that’s yet to be lifted. There will be a hope that everything falls back into place in the summer, yet it’s hard to make any brash predictions when it comes to transfers.

Because of that, and the level of interest in Scott right now, it’s tough to see Sheffield United getting that deal done. Other clubs, who know they’ll be able to do the deal in the summer, will be getting a head start.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Nick Montgomery has made how many appearances for Sheffield United? 392 397

Ned Holmes

You’d imagine Sheffield United will need to clear up their off-field issues before they splash this sort of cash on a player.

If a takeover goes through ahead of the summer and the Blades are promoted, then you’d imagine the new owners will look to give Paul Heckingbottom money to spend.

There would be few better ways to spend it than signing Alex Scott, who is a rising star and a sound investment.

He’s got a massive future ahead of him and could be a replacement for Sander Berge or a successor for either John Fleck or Ollie Norwood in central midfield.

Given the Premier League clubs said to be interested, however, the Blades may struggle to land the 19-year-old even if they are promoted and have new owners.

Adam Jones

Considering they have defaulted on payments, it would be difficult to see them spending that amount on one player in the summer if they remain under the wing of Prince Abdullah, even if they win promotion to the Premier League.

It’s difficult to know how much Dozy Mmobuosi or a potential alternative investor would be prepared to spend – but the supporters may not be keen to see their club spend too much for the sake of their long-term future.

With Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge’s contracts running down, it would be difficult to see them making too much for either and that’s why they can’t go to town and spend a huge amount of money.

Nottingham Forest took a big gamble last summer and that could come back to haunt them, so the Blades shouldn’t be looking to do similar.

Scott will eventually be worth £25m in the future – but it would be a risk to spend that money on a player who hasn’t stepped up to the Premier League yet.

He would be an excellent signing as a player who can start behind Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie – and could generate the Blades a huge amount of money in the future.

But I just can’t see this deal being sealed, not just because United may be reluctant to fork out £25m but also because there are a high number of teams in the race for him.