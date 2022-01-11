‘Could be a relatively inexpensive deal’ – Norwich City eyeing transfer agreement for QPR star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League side Norwich City are one of five sides currently in the race for Queens Park Rangers talisman Lyndon Dykes, as per TEAMtalk.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a hero for club and country this term, recording seven goals in 21 competitive appearances and even scoring in four consecutive World Cup qualifying games for Scotland earlier this season.

Although the Australia-born forward has been in competition with the likes of Andre Gray and Charlie Austin for a starting spot at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, he has established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet and has attracted interest because of his rise in the English capital.

Quiz: Can you name which club Norwich City signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Milot Rashica? Wolfsburg Weder Bremen Schalke Union Berlin

The Canaries, AFC Bournemouth, Burnley and Crystal Palace are all thought to be interested in a move for Dykes during the January window, with a potential step up to the Premier League on the horizon for the striker even without getting promoted with current promotion chasers QPR.

Cash-rich top-tier outfit Newcastle United are also said to be monitoring the 26-year-old’s situation, although no sides are reported to have launched a formal bid for his services at this stage.

Nonetheless, Dean Smith’s side seem to be keeping an eye on his situation in White City – but would he be a good signing for the Norfolk-based outfit? And is he really needed at Carrow Road?

We asked these two questions to three of our writers at Football League World.

Billy Mulley

After enjoying his time away with Scotland during the Euros, Lyndon Dykes has managed to bring that form to the first half of the season, when available.

His strength, aerial prowess, technical ability and intelligence have all been on show this season in an R’s shirt, with the forward developing a good working relationship with Chris Willock and Ilias Chair.

Whether the Premier League would be a step too far in his progression, I don’t know, but he did cause the England defence a lot of problems at Wembley.

Proving to become more clinical for the R’s, he would certainly have to show that in the higher division where chances do not come around as often.

Should Norwich then get relegated back to the Championship, then I am sure he would thrive.

Charlie Gregory

Lyndon Dykes is a decent option for Norwich to have but you have to think if there are any better options for the club than him.

He can score but is unproven in the Premier League and whilst other forwards have made the step up to the top flight with ease, those strikers have also tended to score more in the second tier than what Dykes has.

Norwich need a forward that can produce the goods and help keep them in the league. Dykes is a gamble – and one that could put off – but there’s no guarantee with him.

His record in the Championship isn’t the best and the step up to the top flight is relatively big. He could be a relatively inexpensive deal on the plus side but there could be better options available.

Ned Holmes

I really like this move from a Norwich City perspective but as a summer move rather than one for the present.

Lyndon Dykes hasn’t been prolific for QPR but he’s proven himself a player that can impact games at Championship level and could help the Canaries bounce back up to the top flight next year.

I’m just not sure he’s ready for the Premier League just yet and is what they need in their battle for survival.

At 31, Teemu Pukki’s powers appear to be waning a little and adding cover and competition would make sense for him.

But to me, Dykes looks a signing with the Championship in mind, not the Premier League.