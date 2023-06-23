This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Southampton are keen on signing West Ham midfielder Flynn Downes this summer.

According to creditable West Ham insider ExWHUemployee, via ClaretandHugh, the midfielder is emerging as a transfer target for the Saints.

Would Flynn Downes be a good signing for Southampton?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 24-year-old would be a good signing for Southampton…

Ben Wignall

If James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia are both to depart this summer then Southampton are going to need some new midfielders as they will be woefully short in that area, with just Ibrahima Diallo to choose from as a defensive-minded option.

In Downes, there is a player that Russell Martin knows all about from his time at Swansea, and he developed him to the point where he was sold on to West Ham for big money, and he would fit right into a promotion-chasing midfield in the Championship.

Would West Ham want to let go of him though, even if they sign multiple midfielders to replace Declan Rice? I'm not so sure

Downes played 35 times in all competitions for the Hammers last season - a lot of those just cameos off the bench - but with cup competitions and European football to think about as well as the Premier League, I can't see David Moyes letting go of Downes in any capacity unless maybe two or three midfielders are signed.

James Reeves

Downes would be an excellent signing for Southampton.

He thrived under Russell Martin during his time at Swansea City, with his performances earning him a £12 million move to West Ham, so a reunion with his former boss is an exciting proposition.

Downes will know Martin's style of play and will be crucial in helping him to implement his possession-based game at St Mary's.

With James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia set to depart, the Saints will be in need of midfield reinforcements.

While it will be impossible to replace the quality of the pair, Downes would be the perfect addition and with the Hammer reportedly keen on Ward-Prowse, a swap deal could be the ideal solution for all parties.

Declan Harte

Reuniting Downes with Russell Martin could be a recipe for success for Southampton.

The midfielder’s performances for Swansea City earned him a move to the Premier League, where his development has ended up stalling a little.

If he wants to get back to his best, then taking this step down to the Championship could be just what he needs.

Downes would be a perfect fit in the Saints’ midfield, and could be a really solid replacement for James Ward-Prowse or Romeo Lavia if either departs this transfer window.

However, it may take some convincing to get him to part ways with West Ham where he is earning experience in European football.