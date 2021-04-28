‘Could be a recipe for success’ – Middlesbrough progressing with transfer talks for striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are in ‘advanced talks’ to secure a deal for Famara Diedhiou, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Bristol City striker faces an uncertain future with his contract at Ashton Gate due to expire at the end of the current season.

Neil Warnock is determined to sign at least one new striker this summer with Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher both set to move away from the Riverside Stadium at the end of the season.

But would the 28-year-old Robins’ attacker be a good addition for the club?

The team at FLW have their say…

George Dagless

It makes sense and it’s probably one of the most predictable transfers we’ll see all summer.

Boro obviously wanted him in the January window but never got him and now they are getting their man.

Neil Warnock has wanted to add to his attacking options and that need has increased with the recent departures of Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga coming to light.

Clearly, he’s going to reform his attacking line-up and I think Diedhiou is a player that, providing he and Warnock click, could help fire Boro into the play-off mix again next season.

He’s got plenty of quality, he just needs that consistency.

Ned Holmes Signing a new striker needs to be at the top of Middlesbrough’s summer list of priorities. With Assombalonga and Fletcher gone, it’s an area in need of some serious love and signing Diedhiou looks a smart move. He’s proven his quality in the Championship for Bristol City, his physicality should suit Neil Warnock’s playing style, and he’s available on a free transfer so it wouldn’t be too expensive. The one thing you would say, however, is that he’s never been more than a 14-goal a season striker for the Robins, so signing some cover or competition for him would be smart. Jacob Potter I think it’s a smart move for Boro to get this deal over the line. Diedhiou hasn’t got the most prolific of records in the Championship, but I think he could thrive under Neil Warnock’s style of football at the Riverside Stadium. He’s a target man that can hold the ball up well, and that is exactly what Middlesbrough will be after, as he could bring the likes of Duncan Watmore into attacks more frequently than he’s been involved in this season. It could be a recipe for success if he hits the ground running with Boro.