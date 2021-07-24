‘Could be a really smart signing’ – West Brom set sights on in-demand EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Jonson Clarke-Harris, according to a recent report from the Daily Record.

Clarke-Harris has evidently made a good impression in his brief spell with Peterborough United, having only signed for the club in 2020.

The forward played a starring role in their promotion-winning campaign last term though, as they returned to the Championship under the management of Darren Ferguson.

Clarke-Harris netted 33 goals in 48 appearances for Posh, as they finished top of the League One table last season.

But the newly-promoted side face a tough battle to keep hold of Clarke-Harris, with Sheffield United, Rangers and CSKA Moscow also believed to be keen on signing the 27-year-old.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of West Brom’s rumoured interest in signing Clarke-Harris, and whether or not he’d be a good addition to Valerien Ismael’s team.

Jordan Rushworth:

West Brom are going to need to potentially add more goals to their squad if they want to challenge for automatic promotion next season.

In this summer’s transfer market there are not too many better options available than Jonson Clarke-Harris and he could be the perfect addition to the squad to help the Baggies get over the line in the promotion race.

The 27-year-old was prolific for Peterborough United in League One last term and West Brom only need to look towards Ivan Toney at Brentford last term to see how big of an impact he could make for them in the English second tier.

Valerien Ismael managed to get the best form out of a player with far less experience at Barnsley last season in the shape of Daryl Dike, and you would back him to find a way to get Clarke-Harris firing in his system at the Hawthorns.

It will not be an easy transfer for West Brom to sort out this summer, but a player with Clarke-Harris’ quality would be a major coup for them if they can secure his signature. Having said, Rangers are at the moment his preferred destination according to reports so they might have work a little harder to get the deal for him over the line.

Phil Spencer:

I think that this could be a really smart signing.

Jonson Clarke-Harris was one of the EFL’s most potent attackers last term and that was a huge aspect as Peterborough United went on to secure promotion to the Championship.

While the Posh will want to keep him, the chance to be battling at the other end of the table will surely be appealing.

West Brom need a new striker and given his pace, power and goal threat I think that Clarke-Harris would be an all-round threat for the Baggies.

Peterborough will be reluctant to sell him and so this one could boil down to asking price, but on paper it’s a move that makes a lot of sense.

Jacob Potter:

This could be a smart addition by the Baggies.

Clarke-Harris really impressed me whilst with Peterborough United last term, as they won promotion from League One. He’d be more than deserving of a move to a club that are challenging for promotion, and West Brom are likely to be just that.

However, he has to think about his next move carefully, as there’s no guarantee that he’d be a regular starter for West Brom, especially when they have the likes of Karlan Grant available to them.

But if he’s given assurances over his game time with them, I’d expect him to fire them back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.