‘Could be a really smart signing’ – Birmingham City set sights on in-demand Sheffield Wednesday player: The verdict

Birmingham City are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass this summer, according to The Star.

Windass has caught the eye with some strong performances during the 2020/21 campaign, which ultimately ended in disappointment for the Owls.

The forward was on hand to score ten goals and provide six assists for his team-mates, as Sheffield Wednesday were relegated from the Championship, whilst under the management of Darren Moore.

Birmingham finished 18th in the second tier standings themselves that season, and are clearly keen to strike a deal to land Windass’ signature.

Fulham are also believed to be eager to reach an agreement with the 27-year-old, although they won’t make a decision until Scott Parker’s future has been resolved at Craven Cottage.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Birmingham City’s interest in signing Windass this summer, and whether he’d be a good addition to Lee Bowyer’s team or not.

George Dagless:

I think it could be.

I think the Blues are wise to be looking to bring in another attacker this summer and I think Windass would give them something a little bit different to what they have currently.

He was one of the few Owls players that you could perhaps say had an okay season last year and I think he is certainly good enough to remain in the Championship.

He could perform well under the guidance of Lee Bowyer so I think it’s a potential transfer that could pay off for all involved, whilst it’s also not going to break the bank in getting him moving away from Sheffield Wednesday to St Andrew’s.

Ned Holmes:

This looks as though it could be a really smart signing for the Blues.

While he’s not a lethal goalscorer, Josh Windass offers real dynamism in the final third and is a very useful player to have at Championship level.

With Wednesday now down in League One, it seems Birmingham are looking to capitalise and you feel he could be a fantastic addition to Bowyer’s striking unit.

In Jutkiewicz and Cosgrove he has physical forwards, while in Hogan he has a real poacher, but Windass offers different traits to those players.

A smart bit of business for the Blues for sure.

Chris Thorpe:

I would say it’s a pretty good signing for the Blues to make.

Windlass has proven that he can operate at a high level in the Championship for Wednesday and will certainly be keen to stay at that level.

Birmingham don’t really have a player of his ilk within their ranks and for that reason I think they should get him in.

He can play in midfield or along the frontline, so the versatility is there for Bowyer to utilise him in different areas.

This deal would tick a lot of boxes but I’m sure they will face stiff competitions for his signature.