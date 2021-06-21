‘Could be a really shrewd signing’ – Cardiff City finalise transfer agreement with Arsenal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City have recently confirmed that they have completed a deal to sign defender Mark McGuinness from Arsenal.

McGuinness spent the 2020/21 season on loan with League One side Ipswich Town, and made () appearances for the Tractor Boys in his time with the club.

Cardiff narrowly missed out on a spot in the Championship play-offs in the 2020/21 campaign, as they finished () in the second tier standings.

Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy will be hoping he can add to his squad during the summer transfer window, as he looks to add strength in depth to his squad ahead of the new season, which is set to get underway in August.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Cardiff’s latest signing, and whether they can see him starting for the Bluebirds this season or not.

Chris Gallagher:

This is a decent signing for Cardiff in the long-term.

You’d have to say that the defender is going to face a battle to get into the XI immediately as he didn’t always convince with Ipswich last season, and this is obviously a big step up. However, it’s important to remember that McGuinness is only 20-years-old, so he has time on his side.

Having a year learning from more experienced players, such as Sean Morrison, will help his development and McCarthy is the ideal coach to help the defender take his game to a higher standard.

So, whilst the Bluebirds may have to be patient with the youngster initially, this is a signing that could work out in the years to come.

George Harbey:

This could be a really shrewd signing to be honest.

I was impressed by McGuinness at Ipswich last season. He looked comfortable on the ball, but he was also excellent in the air and looked quite commanding.

Of course, he’s a raw talent still really learning his trade so he was prone to making a mistake from time to time, but on the whole he was solid.

It will be interesting to see whether McCarthy sticks with his three-at-the-back setup next season, and if he does, then there’s plenty of spots up for grabs.

Curtis Nelson, Sean Morrison and Aden Flint could all be beneficial for McGuinness, and their experience could really help him along.

Jordan Rushworth:

This seems like a very smart signing by Cardiff City and Mark McGuiness is certainly a centre-back that is very much in the Mick McCarthy style.

The 20-year-old has a lot of potential and if he is developed in the right way over the next few years then he should mature into a dependable centre-back that might even have the potential to be sold on for a large profit.

McGuiness is still a player that is developing so he will inevitably make a few mistakes as he did during his loan spell with Ipswich Town last season.

However, he was also able to show his potential on a number of occasions and displayed a lot of composure in possession and looked a class above League One level in terms of his technical ability.

The defender is someone who is commanding in the air already and that should make him the sort of no-nonsense defender that McCarthy wants in his sides. For that reason you could see him potentially make it into Cardiff starting line-up in the near future.

Whether McCarthy feels he is ready to be an instant starter for the Bluebirds remains to be seen, but you would have to say he seems to have all the ingredients needed to mature into a quality Championship defender.