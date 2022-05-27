“Could be a really shrewd deal” – Everton weigh up summer move for Burnley star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton are considering a summer move for Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet, as per a report The Telegraph.

The report states that the Toffees will be battling it out with West Ham, whilst The Mirror have claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are also in the running.

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship, Cornet is set to be available for £17.5m due to a clause in his contract.

Cornet netted nine times and provided a further assists in 26 Premier League outings, playing in several different roles throughout the top tier campaign.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Everton’s interest in the Burnley attacker…

Charlie Gregory

Considering how solid Maxwel Cornet has been for Burnley this season despite their struggles at the bottom of the table, he would certainly be a good addition to the Everton team.

It became evident that he was too good to be playing for a team near the bottom of the Premier League and despite their struggles, he was still able to produce the goods. If he stays in the Championship, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him become one of the best in the division.

However, that doesn’t seem likely. Instead, what does seem much more likely, is a move like this one to Everton. The Toffees won’t be near the drop zone again if Frank Lampard has his way and a signing like Cornet will certainly help that.

Considering how little he might be worth too, it could be a really shrewd deal – at least for Everton anyways.

George Dagless

I do think he’s good enough to be staying in the Premier League and I cannot for the life of me see him staying in the Sky Bet Championship next season.

He was an eye-catching signing for Burnley at the time and showed his class at times in the Premier League, with some fine moments.

I think he is good enough to stay in the top flight and I think Everton are a club that could do with some extra quality after a tough campaign in the Premier League last season.

I don’t expect him to cost loads with Burnley dropping out of the Premier League, too, so there’s clearly lots to like about this potential deal.

Sam Rourke

He was arguably Burnley’s best player this season and I could see him being an excellent addition to Frank Lampard’s Everton.

The Toffees are in need of some fresh attacking impetus and in Cornet they would be signing a player who has proven he can cut it in the English top-flight, with his knack of scoring goals combined with his versatility.

If a deal could be struck that was financially viable, I really can’t see too many drawbacks from an Everton perspective whilst for Burnley, it’s imperative they bring in money this summer with considerable financial difficulties on the horizon at Turf Moor.

Nine goals and one assist is a solid return from the winger and you’d imagine he can kick on even more next term with a full season of Premier League action under his belt.