‘Could be a really interesting appointment’ – Ex-Bristol City manager emerges as applicant for Ipswich vacancy: The verdict

Former Scotland international footballer Derek McInnes has applied for the vacant Ipswich Town manager’s job, according to TWTD.

The 50-year-old, whose playing career spanned 20 years appearing for the likes of Rangers, West Brom and Millwall, has been without a job since he left Aberdeen earlier this year after eight years in that role.

His only managerial experience in England came with Bristol City, who he left in 2013 after 15 months in charge, leaving the Robins in the Championship relegation zone.

After being a long-serving manager of Aberdeen though, McInnes is looking for a new challenge – would he be a good fit for the Tractor Boys however? The FLW team have had their say…

Alfie Burns

Given that the report claiming McInnes has applied for the role states that he’s not a leading contender, it suggests that Ipswich’s head is elsewhere.

McInnes wouldn’t be a bad appointment in my eyes, he’s done himself no harm at Aberdeen and knows Mark Ashton well.

However, if he’s not someone that’s a leading contender in Ipswich’s mind, it just doesn’t feel right that they move to appoint him.

Fair enough, consider McInnes’ interest and speak to him, but only get serious about appointing him if he blows you away.

There are others, though, that Ipswich clearly have in their mind about who they want to succeed Paul Cook.

My feeling is they should stick with their gut instinct – providing they can get their man – not someone throwing his name into the hat.

Billy Mulley

I do like Derek McInnes and I believe he has done a very good job with Aberdeen over the years, seemingly converting them from a side looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone into a team who continually look to threaten Celtic’s and Rangers’ dominance in the division.

He has created a camp at Aberdeen where the players enjoy working with him, and they also have the desire and grit to impress.

So in that respect, I think McInnes could come in and do a really good job with the Tractor Boys.

Personally speaking, I think a younger, project-based manager would be the best option for Ipswich, with longer-term objectives and sustainability reasons leading me to this line of thinking, but ultimately, McInnes certainly has the ability and knowledge required.

George Dagless

I think this could be a really interesting appointment actually.

I think McInnes has it understated how well he actually did at Aberdeen for a long period of time at the club, with them challenging regularly near the right end of the table and giving Celtic and Rangers a fright at times.

Of course, they never won the league with Celtic so dominant for much of that time but he did a good job with the Dons, and also had them going well in cup competitions as well.

I think he’ll be ready for a new challenge at a big club like Ipswich and he’ll have the contacts in the game to help improve the squad further if he so wishes – not that it needs massive work done at this stage.

Overall, it could be a thoroughly decent appointment.