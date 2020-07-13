‘Could be a really good signing’ – Portsmouth eye up move for 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth are interested in signing Manny Monthe from recently relegated Tranmere Rovers, according to reliable journalist, Alan Nixon.

Monthe was part of the Tranmere squad that won promotion into League One in 2018/19, but the 25-year-old was unable to prevent Rovers slipping back into the four-tier.

Nevertheless he impressed for Tranmere in League One and the interest from Pompey offers him a chance to return to that level.

Portsmouth. Very keen to sign Tranmere centre half Monthe this time round. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 12, 2020

Our writers discuss whether he’d be a good addition for Kenny Jackett’s side…

Jacob Potter

This could be a smart bit of business.

Monthe has caught the eye with some impressive showings for Tranmere Rovers this season, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s attracting interest from other clubs in the summer transfer window.

Portsmouth are certainly going to need to sign a centre-back in the summer as well, with Christian Burgess leaving the club in the near future.

Monthe has shown that he can perform to a high standard in League One, and I think he’s more than capable of replicating those impressive performances with a club of Portsmouth’s stature.

George Dagless

They’ve lost Christian Burgess so adding defensively would make sense this summer.

Monthe is a big presence at the back and the sort of leader at centre-half that would help fill the Burgess void.

Despite Tranmere’s relegation, I don’t think Monthe looked out of place in League One and so he is absolutely worth a look.

I guess the only issue would obviously be that step up to a club like Portsmouth but I think he’d be capable.

George Harbey

Monthe could be a really good signing for Portsmouth.

Pompey definitely need to bolster their defensive ranks this term, and given that Christian Burgess has now left the club, they need to replace him with a really towering, commanding centre-half.

Monthe is a very powerful defender who wins no end of aerial duels, but he is also good with the ball at his feet which would make him a very useful player under Kenny Jackett.

He was immense as Tranmere won promotion from League Two in 2018/19 and was arguably their player of the season aside from James Norwood, and I think he would thrive for a promotion-chasing side like Pompey.