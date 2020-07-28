‘Could be a really good signing’ – Millwall leading chase for free agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are reportedly one of the sides leading the chase for free agent defender Ben Heneghan, who left Sheffield United at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

The 26-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan at Blackpool and has impressed in his 80 appearances for the League One club.

It appears he has turned the heads of some Championship clubs as it has been reported on Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (27/07, 18:37) that Millwall and Preston North End are leading the chase for Heneghan.

But would it be a good signing? And do they need him?

We’ve quizzed our FLW writers for their verdict…

Louie Chandler

Free agents are probably going to be more important than ever this summer for clubs so I think it is smart of Millwall to be exploring that avenue.

Heneghan will certainly have a point to prove too after a disappointing spell with Sheffield United, but he certainly showed his worth in League One with Blackpool last season.

It is an area that Millwall could do with bolstering as well. With Murray Wallace now a preferred option at left-back, it leaves just Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson and Alex Pearce to choose from.

All good options, don’t get me wrong, but if Rowett wants to revert to three at the back at any point, he will need reinforcements.

George Harbey

This could be a really good signing for Millwall.

Heneghan has impressed at League One level across two full seasons now and I think he could make the step up to the Championship with ease.

I was surprised that he didn’t get a look-in at Sheffield United, but this potential addition strikes me as the type of signing Millwall like to make – a player available for a bargain price, who has a point to prove in the Championship.

He’s tall, dominant, and commanding in the air and is also good with the ball at his feet, which would help him fit into the style of play Gary Rowett is looking to integrate at the Den.

On a free transfer, it would be worth a punt.

The ultimate Millwall end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14 Neil Harris left Millwall at the start of October following a run of how many league games without a win for the Lions? 10 5 7 4

Jacob Potter

This could be a smart move by Gary Rowett’s side.

Millwall could certainly benefit from having additional options in defence, as they look to put forward a strong challenge for a top-six finish next season.

I’m expecting interest to arise in Jake Cooper, so it makes sense for the Lions to look to sign more defenders ahead of the new season.

Heneghan will be eager to get his career back on track, after struggling for game time with Sheffield United.

But he has impressed whilst out on loan with Blackpool in League One, and Millwall will have to get this deal over the line at the earliest of opportunities, as he’ll be a player attracting interest heading into the summer transfer window