‘Could be a really good signing’ – Burnley eye QPR star: The verdict

Lyndon Dykes, according to reports, is suddenly a man in demand after a recent flurry of goals for Queens Park Rangers in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hoops have seen the Scottish international catch fire in recent weeks after a slow start to life in the second tier goals-wise.

He’s a player wanted by West Brom, Fulham and Burnley because of that, according to Teamtalk, and time will tell as to what’s going to happen with him this summer.

Would he be a good signing for Burnley, then? We take a look…

Alfie Burns

Dykes’ style of play would suit Burnley and how they utilise their strikers under Sean Dyche, but I’ve got a little bit of concern still.

For me, Dykes has just lacked a little bit of consistency this season in the Championship, despite his late season flurry catching the eye.

It wasn’t that long ago that we were talking about a goal drought for the QPR forward, so I’d like to see him piece together a real consistent season in the Championship in 2021/22 before thinking about moving on.

That would be the best for himself and QPR, you feel.

However, if he is to move on, Burnley are a decent fit.

Jordan Rushworth

Picking up players like Dykes is what Burnley tend to try and do in the transfer market, with a lot of their resources spent trying to bring in top-end Championship players.

Dykes seems to be well-suited to the style of play the Clarets operate with under Sean Dyche and you could see him thriving off some of the quality deliveries they produce from open play and from set-pieces.

The fact that they look set to be in the Premier League next term, and Fulham and West Brom do not could give them an advantage in the race for his signature. However, there would have to be some doubts over whether the forward is ready to be a starter in the top-flight.

Burnley at the moment have four really strong options to call upon upfront, so Dykes might struggle to get in the side. However, if they were to sell someone like Chris Wood then he could be an ideal replacement.

Phil Spencer

This could be a really good signing, actually.

Lyndon Dykes has really grown into his role with Queens Park Rangers and supporters are starting to see what the powerful striker is capable of.

Sean Dyche has a strong track record of plucking strikers from the Championship and turning them into stars and I could certainly see Dykes being the next in line to do that.

Whether they’ll make a move remains to be seen, but I’d certainly back him to be a good option.