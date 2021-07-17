‘Could be a really good challenge’ – QPR in the mix to sign Man City starlet: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers are amongst 10 Championship clubs interested in signing Tommy Doyle on loan as Manchester City weigh up the midfielder’s future, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Doyle, 19, has played seven times for City’s first team, with Pep Guardiola handing him a chance in the Premier League, Champions League and domestic competitions.

He’s also excelled in the youth set-up at City, but could be handed a chance to move out on loan in 2021/22, with QPR interested alongside the likes of Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham.

Our writers discuss that interest from Mark Warburton’s side here and whether he’d get the desired game time…

Alfie Burns

Doyle has got bags of talent. To put it simply, you don’t play for Man City at this stage and get first team opportunities if you aren’t a good player.

We are yet to see Doyle get an extended run in senior football, but the potential is all there for him to be a massive hit wherever he ends up next season.

Personally, I feel like QPR could be a good fit for him.

Warburton is a manager that’s not afraid to give youth a chance and is coaching methods appear to suit the younger generation.

QPR are also building an exciting squad that should hopefully hand Doyle the chance of playing for something in the Championship.

Obviously you are always playing for something, but QPR look like they could be play-off challengers in 2021/22 and that would be exciting for Doyle to be a part of.

It could be a really good challenge for the midfielder in West London.

George Dagless

I think he could be but he’d certainly have to impress as QPR have a lot of options in the middle of the park.

He’s obviously got some talent to be coming through at Manchester City and it appears they are looking to get him out on loan in a bid to help with that next step of progression.

Certainly, it’s got all the hallmarks of a successful move for a young player that will use this platform to then make a run at playing in the Premier League and plenty of clubs would surely like to offer him that.

QPR under Mark Warburton have a top environment for him to work in and improve and learn – I just think he’ll have to show his class straight away as there’s a lot of competition in that Rangers midfield.

If he can force his way in, though, that suggests to me he could be a top player in the future and therefore a good signing for this season.

20 questions about some of QPR’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 In what year were QPR originally founded? 1880 1881 1882 1883

Adam Jones

With Stefan Johansen yet to come in, QPR are obviously pursuing other targets in the event a deal for their former loanee doesn’t get over the line.

However, it would be quite a contrast to go from someone with promotion pedigree at Fulham to an inexperienced teenager who has a very limited amount of first team football under his belt.

If he does come in, it would definitely be interesting to see if Warburton opts to go with a completely new central midfield after the arrivals of Sam Field and Andre Dozzell this summer.

The QPR manager also has regular starter Dominic Ball at his disposal – a midfielder who played a huge part in securing a reasonably impressive ninth spot in the Championship last term.

Although fresh faces are required in the middle of the park, it would be hard to see Ball not retain his place and with that, there is likely to be much rotation at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium next term.

Because of that, I can see the likes of Ball, Field and Dozzell start ahead of the 19-year-old in the first few games of the season, if he does indeed sign.

But if he impresses in training, don’t be surprised to see him start at some point. If he’s good enough, he’s old enough.