‘Could be a real statement of intent’ – Swansea City in race to sign Championship ace: The verdict

Swansea City are one of the clubs credited with an interest in Charlton Athletic’s wantaway striker Lyle Taylor, as per the Daily Mail.

The Welsh side join the likes of Galatasaray, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston in the race to sign the 30-year-old, who has revealed he will not play for the Addicks again this season.

The former AFC Wimbledon forward’s contract expires at the Valley this summer and would be available to leave on a free transfer.

With interest from Steve Cooper’s Swansea, would they be the right fit for him? Would Taylor be a good signing for the Swans?

The team here at Football League World offer their thoughts…

Jacob Potter

He could be the ideal replacement for Rhian Brewster next season.

Taylor has shown that he knows where the back of the net is, with 11 goals in 22 appearances for Charlton Athletic this season.

Swansea need a striker that has a proven record in front of goal, and Taylor fits that description perfectly.

Given that he’d be available on a free at the end of June, it’d be a smart bit of business by Steve Cooper to land Taylor’s signature in the near future.

If he can pick up where he left off, then he could be the player to fire the Swans back into the Premier League if they fail to achieve that this season.

George Dagless

I think so.

The one thing Swansea lack is a focal point for their attack and Taylor would be perfect.

I like the work Steve Cooper has done with his young players and they’re absolutely ones to watch in the years to come but you also need that bit of experience.

Rhian Brewster could be a fine signing to keep hold of but they need that player up top that can bring it all together like Oli McBurnie did.

They’re not flush with cash but Taylor is available on a free so I think this signing makes plenty of sense.

George Harbey

It would be a real coup for Swansea to swoop and sign Taylor, especially on a free transfer as he is a much needed signing.

The Swans have struggled to find a prolific goalscorer since Oli McBurnie joined Sheffield United in the summer; Rhian Brewster has been bright, but hasn’t really scored enough goals and it’s unlikely that they’ll be able to keep him beyond this season.

Taylor in his prime years and he is a clinical forward, and given the calibre of clubs interested in signing him, it would be a real coup to lure him to the Liberty Stadium.

This could be a real statement of intent from Steve Cooper and it could add real firepower to his side.