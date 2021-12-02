‘Could be a real star’ – Sheffield United individual backed to thrive under Paul Heckingbottom

Sheffield United entered a new era at the weekend under the permanent watch of Paul Heckingbottom.

Heckingbottom has replaced Slavisa Jokanovic in the Bramall Lane dugout, tasked with putting a stuttering start to the season back on track.

On Sunday, the Blades were 2-0 winners against Bristol City, kickstarting Heckingbottom’s tenure in perfect style.

🗣 “He could be a real star…” Could Jayden Bogle really thrive under Paul Heckingbottom at #sufc? @BenWignall thinks so.. Check out the full episode of The Debate on YouTube ▶️ https://t.co/ySWDGMp1vF pic.twitter.com/LpDp26Ak69 — Football League World (@FootballLeagueW) December 2, 2021

Over on FLW TV, Heckingbottom’s appointment has gone under the spotlight this morning, with the panel looking at who the winners and losers might be in the squad.

For Football League World journalist, Ben Wignall, he feels that Jayden Bogle could make the most of his opportunities and replace George Baldock as the go-to right wing-back.

Ben said: “Baldock has been very good for Sheffield United under Chris Wilder, but I feel like Bogle possesses a little bit more upside and an attacking threat.

“He scored against Reading a few weeks back, so that’s proof in itself.

“He’s also got age on his side, he’s only 21-years-old and, with a real run in the team, he could be one of the top right-backs in the Championship. He showed with Derby he’s got real talent and a lot of potential.

“If Heckingbottom plays him regularly, he could be a real star.”

