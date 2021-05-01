‘Could be a real hit at Portman Road’ – Ipswich Town keen on deal to sign ten-goal forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Crewe Alexandra forward Owen Dale heading into the summer transfer window according to Football Insider.

Dale has been with Crewe’s senior side since 2016, after coming through the club’s academy system, and has caught the eye with a number of strong performances in this year’s campaign, whilst under the management of David Artell.

The 22-year-old has scored 12 goals in 46 appearances for the League One side, who are currently sat 14th in the third-tier standings, as they look towards their final two matches of the season.

It is also reported by Football Insider that the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Sunderland are also keen on a deal to land Dale’s signature.

A move to Portman Road could tempt Dale, with the Tractor Boys currently sat 12th in the League One table, and likely to be targeting promotion into the Championship next term.

But would Dale be a good addition to the Ipswich Town team ahead of the 2021/22 season?

We discuss….

Phil Spencer:

This would be a great signing.

Owen Dale has enjoyed a wonderful season for Crewe Alexandra this season – something that’s even more impressive given how mediocre the club have been in League One.

Ipswich need some flair in their side and the 22-year-old would certainly bring that.

If the Tractorboys want to challenge for promotion next season they need to recruit well and for me a move for Dale would be a big step in the right direction.

George Harbey:

This would be a bit of a coup for Ipswich to be fair.

Blackburn and Preston, two Championship sides, are said to be interested in signing Dale, and Sunderland could also go up this season.

Ipswich will look forward to a positive summer under new ownership as Paul Cook looks to revamp his squad, and he certainly needs to address their attacking options.

They haven’t scored in their last six games, and maybe the addition of a young, hungry, versatile attacker will hope to turn their fortunes around.

Dale has done very well in League One this season, and could be a real hit at Portman Road.

Chris Gallagher:

This would be a great signing for Ipswich.

Paul Cook is already counting down the days until the season ends and he will make wholesale changes in the summer, with plenty of players out of contract. So, a lot of new additions will arrive and Dale would be a great signing.

He has established himself as a top player in League One, impressing this season, and he would immediately become an important player for the Tractor Boys. Plus, he’s young, hungry and determined to prove himself, so he fits the profile for the type of player that Cook should be looking for.

The major issue for Ipswich is the competition they face for his signature, but if they win the race for Dale it would be a coup.