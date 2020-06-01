‘Could be a real coup’ – Leeds United linked with in-demand striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly interested Argentine striker Adolfo Gaich and may look to sign him this summer ahead of their potential return to the Premier League.

The EFL announced last night that the 20th of May was the provisional date for the return of the Championship, with Leeds top of the table and frontrunners for promotion with nine games remaining.

It appears the Whites may look to bolster their attacking options if they do get there as, according to Football Insider, they’re closely monitoring Gaich.

The San Lorenzo striker, who is understood to have a £12 million release clause in his contract, has just one year left on his deal with the Argentine club and has drawn attention from sides across Europe, with Leeds one of those interested in the 21-year-old.

Our FLW writers have assessed the potential deal and whether it looks the right move by Leeds…

George Dagless

I’m not overly convinced by this one to be honest.

Leeds are likely going to be looking for players for a return to the Premier League in the summer and with that they need to add experience of the top flight.

Of course, there’s the Argentine connection with Bielsa that may pay off here but, at the same time, Bielsa is also fiercely loyal to those he has and I can’t see him particularly shifting on either player up top at the moment.

In terms of out and out strikers, he has Patrick Bamford – who he clearly loves – and Jean Kevin-Augustin who could be a big money permanent signing.

I just can’t see this one really.

Have these 15 current and ex-Leeds United players ever played in the Premier League? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Pablo Hernandez Yes No

Jacob Potter

This could be a real coup for Leeds heading into the summer.

Gaich is also attracting interest from Roma and could be an excellent addition to Bielsa’s squad heading into next season.

He’s been in good form over in Argentina, and you would imagine that playing for Bielsa would surely swing any potential deal in Leeds’ favour ahead of other interested parties.

He’s also capped for the Argentinian senior side, which shows that he’s got a bright future ahead of him, given that he’s still only 21.

Leeds have needed competition for Bamford for much of this season, and I think Gaich would be more than capable of doing just that and potentially replacing him in the starting XI if he arrived at Elland Road.

It’s always risky signing players that haven’t played in England before, but I think Gaich is worth the punt for Leeds if they win promotion into the Premier League.

Sam Rourke

It’s quite clear that Leeds United would need a new striker in the Premier League, they cannot simply rely on Bamford and Augustin.

Gaich looks like a player with a lot of potential and Bielsa has not got many of his transfers wrong at Leeds, so it makes sense.

At 6ft 3, Gaich is a presence in the air whilst he seemingly has the technical ability to match and having played for the Argentina national team, he clearly has the pedigree to perform at a high level.

Of course, the concern would be that the Whites could need a striker that knows the Premier League, or whom has performed to a top level in some of Europe’s top leagues, so signing Gaich could be regarded a risk in that sense.

With Gaich just 21-years-old though, you feel the forward has plenty of time to mature and develop as a player, and who better to that than under Marcelo Bielsa.