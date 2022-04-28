“Could be a real asset” – Tottenham considering sale of on-loan Sunderland winger: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jack Clarke has spent the second half of the season on loan with Sunderland in League One and has been used quite frequently in rotation, chipping in when needed,

The 21-year-old has struggled to get regular gametime with any team over the course of his career, having been limited to just loan spells for the vast majority of his time as a player to date.

Since joining Tottenham for example, he’s yet to even play a game in the Premier League. Instead, he’s been limited to just reserve team starts and joined up with the Black Cats to try and get more competitive action under his belt.

With 16 league games to his name, it’s the biggest run he has managed since his time with Leeds as a 17-year-old. However, despite faring pretty solidly in the third tier, Football London is reporting that Tottenham could cash in on him this summer.

With that in mind then, Sunderland could consider a more permanent arrangement for the player when the summer window opens. But should Alex Neil move to bring him in on a full-time basis? Or are there better options out there?

Declan Harte

Clarke has been a useful signing on loan from Spurs for Sunderland this season.

Since arriving in January, the 21-year old has played 16 league games, including nine starts.

A permanent move in the summer would be a smart addition to the squad, with the youngster still developing into an exciting player.

Clarke offers that extra dimension in attack that the Black Cats could use and he already has decent Championship-level experience if Neil’s side do gain promotion.

Given his age, he will also retain a lot of market value so could be a real asset for the team in the long-term, if he does develop into a Premier League capable competitor.

Toby Wilding

You do feel that a permanent move for Clarke is worth considering for Sunderland at the very least.

While it has been quite some time since he was there, Clarke showed a great deal of promise when he was coming through the ranks at Leeds, so there is no doubt he has plenty of ability that could certainly help a club that takes a chance on him.

Indeed, you feel that after something of a slow start to life at the Stadium of Light, the 21-year-old is starting to make a bit more of an impact for the Black Cats, highlighting what he might be able to do with a run of games.

Given that is something Sunderland may be able to offer him, with the likes of Aiden McGeady, Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts out of contract at the Stadium of Light in the summer, this isn’t one that ought to be ruled out just yet.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think there are certainly reasons to consider attempting to sign Jack Clarke at Sunderland this summer.

He’s been decent on loan at the Stadium of Light and featured regularly under Alex Neil, even if his goals and assists numbers don’t jump out at you having only scored one and assisted two.

However, his contract expires in 2023, so this could be Tottenham’s last chance to receive a fee for the winger.

That means this summer he could be available for a cut price as Spurs look to cash in on him, which could present Sunderland the perfect opportunity to sign a player who is both familiar with the club and his big potential going forwards.