“Could be a rather good signing” – West Brom keen to sign Newcastle United striker: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more… Steve Bruce is keen to make a move for Dwight Gayle from his former club Newcastle United this summer as reported by The Mirror [via TEAMtalk]. The 32-year-old had a loan move to West Brom during the 2018-19 season in which time he made 39 league appearances and scored 23 goals.

He’s a proven Championship goal scorer having netted 23 times as well when Newcastle won the league in 2016-17 season.

He’s not getting game time at Premier League Newcastle and has only played 27 minutes for them this season.

Now Newcastle have been taken over, is seems highly unlikely that Gayle will feature for them again.

Now West Brom have found some form they sit six points away from the play-offs but with five teams between them and sixth place, it might be a job too big for them this season.

However, they will no doubt be looking to build on this next year and go for promotion so would Dwight Gayle be a good addition to their squad to help with this?

Three of FLW’s writers have shared their thoughts on the potential deal.

Toby Wilding

This looks as though it could be a rather good signing for West Brom. It has been clear throughout the season so far that the Baggies have been lacking a prolific goalscorer, so that is something they must address in the summer, with Gayle an obvious target. The striker has previously shown he is capable of delivering a sizeable goals return in the Championship, and having done so at The Hawthorns no less, this would be a popular move, especially given he already knows Bruce well from their time together at Newcastle. Considering the investment Newcastle can now make on their squad, it is hard to Gayle getting much game time – which he is already struggling for – if he remains at St James’ Park, meaning this move looks as though it would make sense for all concerned.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-West Brom players just by looking at 3 clues? 1 of 24 255 appearances, 15 goals in that time and currently plays for West Ham United Martin Olsson Marcus Olsson Craig Dawson Jonas Olsson

Declan Harte

Dwight Gayle has proven himself at Championship level numerous times. His goal tallies speak for themselves, having scored 20+ goals over a Championship season on two occasions. Gayle also knows the club well having had a stint with the Baggies where he scored 23 goals as they reached the play-offs in 2019. But he didn’t quite show his strengths under Bruce during their time together with Newcastle United, which makes this a weird decision. Gayle is a better option than Andy Carroll in the long-term so this does still seem like a good fit for West Brom.

Billy Mulley

Dwight Gayle has shown his quality at Championship level over the years, and whilst there is certainly scope for that to happen again at West Brom, I am not entirely convinced this time around. For me, it is the recent lack of football that steers me towards believing that this may not be the best of moves, especially with the levels of expectation at The Hawthorns going into next season. Gayle is such an intelligent forward, possessing the movement and ability to link the play that is required when progressing forward, however, I believe his capabilities will be better suited elsewhere in the Championship. Gayle enjoyed a very prolific spell with the Baggies back during the 2018/19 campaign, but it is difficult to determine whether he would be able to reach the levels shown, with the division moving on and with the 32-year-old being out of regular competitive action for quite a while now.