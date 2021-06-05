‘Could be a quality signing in the Championship’ – Blackburn links with 24-year-old emerge: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing left-back Chima Okoroji from Bundesliga side Freiburg, a report from Transfermarkt has claimed.

Okorji has made just two senior appearances for Freiburg, and has spent the last two seasons out on loan in the German second-tier with Regensburg and Paderborn.

The 24-year-old is eligible to play in the Championship without a work permit due to the fact that he has an English mother, and Freiburg are said to be willing to sell this summer, as Okoroji enters the final year of his contract.

It is thought that both Blackburn and Stoke, as well as Fortuna Dusseldorf, are interested in a move for the left-back this summer.

So would Okoroji be a good signing for Rovers if they can get it done? And is he a player who they need to bring to Ewood Park once the transfer market opens?

We put that questions to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Ned Holmes

This could be a smart move from Blackburn, as long as it’s not too costly.

Bell’s departure has left Tony Mowbray needing reinforcements in that area but given Harry Pickering only joined the club recently, you feel they may only need a stopgap with other areas needing investment as well.

Chima Okoroji would certainly be more than that and could be a quality signing in the Championship but only if it’s a good value deal.

They shouldn’t be splashing out given they recently signed Pickering but if it’s the right deal, then it could turn out to be a great bit of business.

He does only have a year left on his current contract, which does suggest it could be relatively cheap.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent signing for Rovers. There will be an expectancy that Harry Pickering could make a big impact in the team next season after his signing from Crewe, but it’s clear that another left-back is required to provide competition for places. So, Okoroji would fit the bill and he is a player with good pedigree. Whilst he struggled for minutes this season, he did well in the Bundesliga II in the previous campaign and he would suit the style of play that Mowbray demands as he looks to get forward and contribute in the final third. So, this could be a smart addition for Rovers and strengthen the squad in an area that needs more depth.

Toby Wilding

I do quite like the sound of this from a Blackburn perspective.

With Amari’i Bell and Barry Douglas both having moved on from the club at the end of last season, cover for Harry Pickering at left-back is one of many issues Rovers will need to address in their squad this summer.

Given his experience, you do feel as though Okoroji may be cheaper than the likes of Bell and Douglas from a wages perspective, which will also help the club with regards to getting those other deals done that they certainly need to see to.

Indeed, with the top-flight potential that Okoroji has shown to secure his place at Freiburg, you feel he has the potential to be a useful option at Ewood Park, and with Tony Mowbray having previously admitted his preference to bring in young players on longer-term deals and develop them over the years, it does seem as though the 24-year-old does fit the bill for Rovers heading into the market.