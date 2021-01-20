‘Could be a positive addition’ – Sunderland set sights on signing EFL defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing AFC Wimbledon left-back Paul Oyew according to The Telegraph.

Osew has made three appearances this season for the League One side, but could be set for a loan move elsewhere, with the likes of Wycombe Wanderers and Salford City reportedly being keen on a deal to land his signature this month.

The Black Cats were beaten in their most recent match by Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light, and Lee Johnson is clearly keen to add to his squad in the near future.

Sunderland are currently sat ninth in the League One table, and find themselves three points adrift of the play-off positions heading into the second-half of this year’s campaign.

But would Oyew be a good signing for Sunderland and is he needed in their squad this month?

We discuss…

Ned Holmes:

They definitely need more cover at left-back, as last night’s defeat to Plymouth showed.

Denver Hume’s injury is causing them real issues as Callum McFadzean really struggled in a back four and I’d question whether he’s good enough to help them secure promotion.

Signing a young and hungry defender like Osew could make a huge amount of sense, in that regard.

My concern is that he’s struggling to get in the Wimbledon team, so it’s something of a risk to assume he’s ready to have an impact for a side chasing promotion.

With that in mind, a permanent deal would be preferable as they can benefit long-term but if Johnson thinks he’s the right addition, then signing him on loan as a stopgap could work out well.

George Harbey:

This could be a positive addition for Sunderland.

The Black Cats lack depth at left-back, and I think it will be an area they look to strengthen, especially amid recent speculation linking them with Scott Tanser.

Osew seems to be a bit of a raw talent, and he hasn’t played an awful lot of games for Wimbledon this season.

But he is young and has a lot of potential, and it’s clear he likes to attack from full-back areas given that he’s also been deployed as a left-sided midfielder in the past.

He could be a good addition for the long-term.

Toby Wilding:

This is an interesting one for Sunderland to consider.

With Denver Hume seemingly set to be out for some time yet through, you can understand why the Black Cats would be keen to add some cover at left-back in what remains of the window.

Osew would obviously provide them with that cover, and he does seem to possess a fair amount of potential and ability, but given his own lack of game time during the season so far after his own fitness problems, you do feel as though it could be a risk for them to turn to him to fill that role, since he may not be fully match fit himself.

That is something that could then leave him, and Sunderland, exposed if it does prove to be the case, which could be costly in the promotion battle, meaning the Black Cats will have to be sure this is the right signing for them, before making their move for Osew.