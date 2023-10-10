Highlights Middlesbrough have the option to sign Sam Greenwood permanently for £1.5 million at the end of his loan spell with the club.

Despite not being spectacular, Greenwood has been a useful addition to the squad and fills an important position. He has shown versatility and is growing in confidence with every game.

At just 21 years old, Greenwood has the potential to improve and develop into a more regular starter. Holding onto him for a relatively low fee could prove to be a smart investment in the long run.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have an option worth £1.5 million to sign Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood on a permanent basis.

According to The Athletic, Boro could sign the forward from their Championship rivals following the end of his loan stint.

Greenwood joined the Teesside club on a temporary basis during the previous summer transfer window.

The Championship side has until the end of the campaign to decide whether to retain the 21-year-old on a permanent basis.

Should Middlesbrough sign Sam Greenwood from Leeds United?

Greenwood has contributed one goal from six appearances in Michael Carrick’s side so far this league campaign.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Middlesbrough should already be considering pulling the trigger on this £1.5 million deal…

Declan Harte

Greenwood has played well for Middlesbrough and has proven a useful addition to the first team squad.

While he has been far from spectacular, a fee of just £1.5 million makes it a no-brainer that they should look to keep him on beyond the end of his loan stint.

Greenwood helps fill out the squad in an important position, has an understanding of what’s needed from him from Carrick and is growing in confidence with every game.

The 21-year-old is also proving a versatile asset to have in the squad, as he has performed through the middle and out on the left flank in recent weeks.

He may have only started two of his six appearances in the league so far this season, but having a dependable option from the bench is still a great thing for Carrick to have available to him.

At 21, he also still has plenty of time to improve and develop into a more regular starter.

He has taken a few weeks to adjust to his new surroundings, but he is looking more and more comfortable as part of Carrick’s squad, as evidenced by his first goal for the club coming last weekend against Sunderland.

For a relatively small fee of £1.5 million, it makes sense to hold onto a player that could see his value really rise in the years to come if he can continue improving.

Alfie Burns

It's really early in the season and Greenwood is going to have to build on his goalscoring outing against Sunderland to fully convince everyone at Middlesbrough that he's worth a punt in the long-term.

What the attacker brings is versatility, composure, creativity and a willingness to learn - he's got a lot of traits that Carrick will like and could become a really good player in the future.

Let's say he has a good season with Boro, plays regularly and scores plenty of goals, £1.5m will be a snip given he will have two years left on his deal at Elland Road. He could be a player worth £5m+, so if Boro get him at £1.5m after a good season, they'll be delighted.

From Leeds' perspective, it is very weird that this is the situation they are in. They are essentially taking a loss on Greenwood if he leaves permanently and, unless they win promotion, are losing him to a divisional rival. Whilst Greenwood might not be Farke's man like he was Jesse Marsch's, he's still a talent that could command a greater fee further down the line.

It is early, though, and is probably one to revisit later in the season when we can see how Greenwood's loan has progressed.