“Could be a pivotal player” – Derby County fan pundit issues verdict on striker signing

Derby County‘s rebuild has continued with another small glut of signings – all of who have experience playing Premier League football.

Both James Chester and Conor Hourihane have arrived from Stoke City and Aston Villa respectively to add to the additions of Joe Wildsmith, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tom Barkhuizen, and that quintet have been joined by David McGoldrick.

The 34-year-0ld has put pen-to-paper on a one-year contract with the Rams and is the first out-and-out striker to arrive at Pride Park this summer as they get ready to compete in League One.

McGoldrick has spent the last four years at Sheffield United, where he scored 30 times in 136 appearances in all competitions – 10 of those coming in the Premier League.

Despite his advancing years, McGoldrick is a welcome addition at County according to FLW’s Derby fan pundit Jason Straw of the Rams Review podcast.

“He’s scored goals wherever he’s been, a model professional and has decided to take a step down to League One – he could probably still do it in the Championship but he’s decided as he’s from around these parts to come back home and try his hand at League One,” Jason said.

“He could be a pivotal player for Derby. He’s got experience, know-how and pedigree – ultimately he’s signing as a striker and will be judged on how many goals he scores.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he can’t get in to double figures – fingers crossed we can keep him injury-free, at the age of 34; is he going to be able to play week in, week out? Probably not.

“But the chances in games he does get – Derby are going to want and need him to make an impression and score some goals and create chances, something that he’s been able to do in whatever division he’s played in at whatever time in his career.

“So, even though he might be coming towards the end of his career, I still think he’s got one last hurrah in him and I think this is a very smart signing for Derby – bags of experience and that is something you need in abundance.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him pull on the Rams shirt.”

The Verdict

McGoldrick was firing the goals in for Sheffield United just three seasons ago, and whilst he’s now a 34-year-old, he can offer more to Derby than goals.

The Republic of Ireland international hasn’t been at his most prolific in the last two years, but his hold-up play could be a really important factor for Derby next season.

It appears that McGoldrick may fill the void left by Colin Kazim-Richards from last season where he can occupy multiple defenders, with his presence allowing other attacking players to express themselves.

Derby will probably need another younger, quicker striker to alternate with McGoldrick, but for what you expect him to provide, the veteran should be a good addition.