‘Could be a much-needed goalscoring boost’ – Millwall set sights on signing 28-year-old: The verdict

Millwall are believed to be interested in a deal to sign Stoke City forward Benik Afobe on loan for the 2021/22 season, according to London News Online.

Afobe has found regular game time hard to come by with the Potters in recent seasons, and spent last year’s campaign on loan with Turkish side Trabzonspor.

He made 30 appearances in total for Trabzonspor, and scored five goals for them, as they finished fourth in the Super Lig.

But it seems as though he’ll be heading out on loan again this season, with Millwall being keen on reaching an agreement to land Afobe’s signature.

Millwall finished 11th in the Championship last term, and Gary Rowett is clearly keen to bolster his attacking options heading into the new Championship season.

The Lions are set to take on QPR in their first match of the new campaign, in what is likely to be a tricky test up against MArk Warburton’s side.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Millwall’s interest in signing Afobe, and whether he’d be a good addition to their team or not.

George Harbey:

This could be a good signing.

You always get the feeling with Afobe that there is more to come from him. He hasn’t really been the same player since leaving Wolves for Bournemouth.

He’s failed to live up to his price tag since joining Stoke, scoring only nine goals in over 50 games, and he has also failed to impress out on loan.

But a full pre-season and full season of regular football under his belt could be beneficial, especially as Rowett knows him well.

If you can play to his strengths, he can score goals, and he could be a much-needed addition for the Lions if they managed to bring him in.

Toby Wilding:

I’m not entirely sure on this one in all honesty.

Admittedly, with Jon Dadi Bodvarsson up for sale and Kenneth Zohore’s loan now over, not to mention the fact that Matt Smith was not exactly prolific last season, I can understand why Millwall would want to add to a new striker to their squad for next season.

However, when you look at Afobe’s own record, you can see that he himself has rarely been a regular source of goals in the Championship, meaning I’m not sure whether he would be able to make the impact required at The Den.

Indeed, there may also be some concerns about Afobe’s recent injury issues, while the fact that this is a loan move means that it is unlikely to be a long-term solution to Millwall’s challenges in front of goal.

As a result, I might be tempted to look elsewhere for an attacking addition if I was Millwall.

Adam Jones:

For a man whose career looked so promising at Wolves five years ago, it’s so disappointing to see Benik Afobe still in the Championship.

Focusing more on the positives though, Afobe did manage to play a full year of football in Turkey last season. After suffering a season-ending ACL injury in the campaign before that, that’s very good news and he could kickstart his career in England with Gary Rowett.

No current striker at the south-east London side did enough last season to warrant a starting place in the next, so the former Arsenal youngster is likely to start most games at the Den and finally settle down somewhere after spending two loan spells away from Stoke in the last couple of years.

From the sounds of it, this move is likely to be a loan deal initially, so the Lions can easily cut their ties with the 28-year-old if he fails to make a good impression.

But with Kenneth Zahore going back to West Brom on the expiration of his loan spell and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson linked with a move away, this move for Afobe could be a much-needed goalscoring boost for Millwall with Jed Wallace’s future up in the air.