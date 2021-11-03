‘Could be a match made in heaven’ – Rotherham United’s Paul Warne linked with the Barnsley vacancy: The verdict

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is in the frame to take over from Markus Schopp at Championship side Barnsley, as per the Daily Mail.

48-year-old Warne, who played for Rotherham before taking charge of the Millers, has been in the hot seat at the New York Stadium for nearly five years and has two promotions and two relegations on his CV during his time there so far.

Despite managing to guide the South Yorkshire outfit to the Championship on these two separate occasions, he has failed to keep his side afloat in the second tier of English football and missed out on survival last term by just two points, an agonising predicament for a side that would have stayed up with a win on the final day.

Unfortunately, they were only able to achieve a draw in the Welsh capital against Cardiff City – and could be set to take on another relegation battle at local side Barnsley if he’s offered the role.

The Tykes are currently 23rd in the table and four points adrift of safety after failing to win a league game since August – and will find themselves at the bottom of the Championship tonight if Derby County win against them in tonight’s clash.

Meanwhile at Rotherham, they are currently in third position down in the third tier and could be set for another promotion if they can keep their foot on the gas.

Does Warne’s promotion-winning pedigree make him suitable for the Barnsley job? Are his relegations with the Millers a turn-off?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their thoughts on this potential appointment and whether he’s the right man to take charge at Oakwell.

Ben Wignall

Warne is definitely a very underrated manager in the EFL and even though he’s been relegated a few times with Rotherham that doesn’t mean he’s not a good coach.

However I do have slight concerns that he may be one of those who does well at just one club and then fails to get the best out of another team – a bit like Nathan Jones being good for Luton but not so much at Stoke City.

I think many people fully expect Barnsley to follow the same model of head coach as their last couple of appointments, which would mean someone from overseas.

However I believe at this point that it may be time for a little bit of a change and Warne is someone that has experience of being in a relegation battle, so he would no doubt be a good fit on paper for the Tykes.

Would it be a sideways move though? For all we know Rotherham and Barnsley could swap divisions next season, although of course there is a long way to go in the current campaign.

It would be a big risk for Warne to swap a comfortable job for one that has risks attached to it should the opportunity come but he should be a name that’s high up on the club’s shortlist.

Charlie Gregory

It’s fitting that Paul Warne is now being linked with jobs higher up the football pyramid because it is exactly what his managerial talent deserves.

He has worked wonders with Rotherham and it’s actually a surprise that no other teams have snapped him up before now.

Yes, he has struggled to keep the Millers in the Championship on the various occasions he has managed to get them promoted from League One but that could arguably be down to the team he is working with and the resources he has available to him.

Barnsley have the capability to challenge at the top end of the Championship table – they proved that last year – and given the right appointment, they could do the same again.

Barnsley will want to kick on and try and push back up the table and Warne, given time and more resources, could prove just what he is capable of as a boss given the chance.

It might take work but it could work in the long run – and it could be a match made in heaven.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it has the potential to be a rather smart appointment for Barnsley.

Warne obviously has experience of dealing with the sort of situation the Tykes find themselves in now from his battles against relegation from the Championship with Rotherham, so he would be well prepared for a move at Oakwell.

Indeed, you feel that had circumstances worked out differently in terms of the fixture schedule last season, Warne may well have been able to keep Rotherham up, which could also make him an appealing prospect for the Tykes.

You wonder whether bringing in someone familiar with English football could also please the fans, since they might know more about who is coming into their club, in comparison with recent appointments.

However, given the form that Rotherham are in at the top of League One right now, you have to question whether Warne would want to leave that success behind, for another relegation battle.